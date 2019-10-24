autoevolution
 

Bollinger B1 Electric SUV, B2 Electric Pickup Truck Priced at $125,000

In addition to the French champagne brand, Bollinger is the name of an EV company from New York with the mission to “reinvent trucks, not just electrifying them.” The biggest competitor to Rivian first came to our attention in 2017 with the B1, an electric rig that intertwines an SUV with a truck.
Fast-forward to the present day, and the concept morphed into an SUV while B2 is the name assigned to the pickup. We also have pricing for both of them, and as the headline implies, $125,000 is how the cookie crumbles. Even though there’s no difference in pricing, the workhorse is 200 pounds heavier than the family hauler at 5,000 compared to 4,800 (2,268 and 2,177 kilograms).

There’s also the matter of size, namely 207.5 inches in length for the utility vehicle and 171.5 inches for the pickup. The wheelbase is another metric that noticeably separates the two at 139 and 118.8 inches, respectively. Only the height and width are shared (72.7 and 77.2 inches), and the 120-kWh battery is similar in design as well. Roughly 200 miles between charges is the internal estimate, and Bollinger believes the MPGe rating will be approximately 70.2.

A 220-volt power outlet should take 10 hours for a full recharge while the CCS charging port cuts the waiting time to 75 minutes. A dual-motor configurator is standard, producing 614 horsepower and 668 pound-feet of torque for a top speed of 100 miles per hour and zero-to-60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

It’s mandatory to mention that no airbags are included in the price, and that sounds curious given the federal motor vehicle safety standards applicable in the United States of America. The Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act of 1991 requires all cars and light trucks to have airbags, so good luck driving the Bollinger B1 and B2 on public roads without the life-saving feature.

On the upside, both models feature 15 inches of ground clearance and e-controlled suspension with 10 inches of travel. A two-speed gearbox with high and low driving modes is also included, and production will start in the latter part of 2020 according to head honcho Robert Bollinger.

On a related note, Rivian wants $69,000 for the R1T pickup truck before the $7,500 federal tax credit. The R1S utility vehicle is more expensive at $72,500, and not long now, the Ford F-150 will gain an all-electric option at a relatively affordable price.
