Bollinger Deliver-E Van Comes With a Range of Battery Options, Sketchy Renders

There’s nothing wrong with planning way ahead of time; on the contrary, actually. EV startup Bollinger is doing just that, unveiling plans for a new delivery van even before it’s delivered its first vehicle. 7 photos EV maker says in a press release its 2022 van would come with a variety of battery options and wheelbases, which would render it ideal for any type of job.



The first renders released on the occasion of the big announcement seem to contradict purported multi-functionality, though. You can see them in the gallery above. Definitely sketchy to a fault, they show a vehicle with an almost unbelievable long rear overhang and a surprisingly boxy appearance.



The announcement, on the other hand, is full of promises. Production is scheduled to start in 2022, after the late 2021 planned production start for the B1 and the B2. Battery options will include 70, 105, 140, 175, and 210 kWh packs. The vans will come with a high-strength steel frame that will last 10 years, and they will fit Classes 2B, 3, 4 and 5.



Customers will be able to choose the van model that best suits their needs and, to that end, Bollinger will offer variable wheelbase lengths. All models will be front-wheel drive and for all of them, without exception, the total cost of ownership will be “significantly” lower than with corresponding gas and diesel versions.



“We took our extensive Class 3 electrification knowledge and applied it to the delivery sector,” Robert Bollinger, CEO of Bollinger Motors, says. “Our DELIVER-E van gives commercial fleets the power to go green and save on ownership costs, while neighborhoods will benefit from a reduction in air and noise pollution.”



