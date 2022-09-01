Harley-Davidson 2021 Ford F-250 No. 1 Is Up for Grabs, And It’s Brand New

It’s September, and that means the fun and games of the summer months are now over. It also means that we here at autoevolution are getting back on track, and we’ll shift our focus from the likes of motorhomes and watercraft to four-wheeled vehicles. And what better way to kick this off than with an extensive coverage of America’s favorite engine configuration?
So, September is V8 Month here on autoevolution, and we’ve decided to kick it off by combining that with two other favorite ways for Americans to get around: Harley-Davidson, and the mighty pickup truck. So we started digging, and our way came this impressive 2021 Ford F-250 Harley-Davidson Edition.
We found the truck waiting to go under the hammer during the Mecum auction in Dallas next week. It’s not just any Harley-Davidson Ford, but the very first one made with the 2021 model year F-250, and it shows just 34 delivery miles on the clock. Most importantly, it packs all those Harley references we’ve come to expect from such a build, both inside and out.
But let’s get the elephant out of the room. The F-250 is powered by the mighty 6.7-liter Powerstroke diesel engine, linked in this application to a 10-speed automatic transmission and breathing through dual billet aluminum exhaust tips, each embellished with orange accents.
The truck is fully loaded, as it packs Preferred equipment package 608A and the FX4 off-road package. 22-inch wheels designed to mimic those of the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy put the engine’s power to the road through BF Goodrich tires, and behind each of them sits a BDS suspension system with Fox performance tuned shocks.
On the outside, the main changes, meant to scream this is a Harley-styled truck, are the accent colored honeycomb grille, a matching bumper and skid plate, an integrated LED light bar, front tow hooks, and tinted windows.
The Harley touch can also be experienced through the branding on the doors, tailgate, tonneau cover, bed rug liner, and door sills, but also through the bike maker-inspired stainless steel gauges and billet racing pedals. Additionally, the Harley Bar and Shield logo can be found on the front fender vents, carpet liner, and floor mats.
The truck is selling on September 10, and it’s going complete with the window sticker and original documents. No estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch is made, but generally one of these sells over at Tuscany Motor for over $100,000. As a side note, 2021 Ford F-250s in Harley guise are not even yet listed by the company at the time of writing in active inventory, so this one might be just what the doctor prescribed this fall for truck, Harley, and V8 lovers.
