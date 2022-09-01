Harley-Davidson Black Widow Seems to Capture Light and Never Let It Go

There is at least one good reason why black is the preferred hue for custom motorcycle shops around the world, and you only need to take one quick look at the modified Harley-Davidson V-Rod we have here to understand that: it makes everything look amazing.
Like with almost anything in life, black comes in several variations, and one has to be skilled enough to choose the right one if they are to send the right message across. For the aptly called Black Widow build we have here, the choice was to go for one deep hue of black, one so aggressive it seems not to let any bit of light escape it.
The Black Widow was put together a few months ago by a specialized Spanish garage called Lord Drake Kustoms as a taller incarnation of its former self, boasting intermediate foot controls and an inverted fork.
Propped on new wheels, with the front one sized just like the stock part, but with the one at the rear bigger, at 250 mm wide (and both wrapped in Avon Cobra tires), the Black Widow rides on a Legend air suspension system that gives it new capabilities.
We’re not told anything about modifications made to the thing’s engine, but visually the bike has changed a lot, not in small part because of the extensive body kit that wraps around it, and which also includes the fenders, fuel tank, and front spoiler. Kellerman LED turn signals, Roland Sand risers, and a Biltwell handlebar complete the overall look.
Lord Drake does not say how much the conversion of the V-Rod cost, nor does it give any details on the current whereabouts of the motorcycle.
Chances are, though, if you get to see it, you’ll never get to unsee it. And that’s not a bad thing, in this case.
