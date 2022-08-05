Sir Rod Stewart Takes His Entire Family on a Lavish Holiday on Board St. David in Italy

During the summer, besides the fact that you can go on holiday to the seaside, you also get to get together with your family. This is exactly what Sir Rod Stewart did, combining both while on a lavish trip on board the St. David yacht.
Everyone loves summer, mostly because the days are longer, you get plenty of sun, and you can go to the seaside, swim, and relax. Plus, it’s when more people get more time off work, which means they can hang out with your friends and family.
British rock star Sir Rod Stewart, 77, took advantage of summertime and took his wife, police officer Penny Lancaster, 51, and their big family, and jetted them off to Italy.
There, they enjoyed everything the Italian coast has to offer, spending their days on board a luxury yacht and visiting many cities in the Mediterranean country. For the holiday, the family chartered the St. David yacht.
Sir Rod Stewart’s sons Sean, 41, and Liam Stewart, 27, joined him and his wife on the lavish holiday, and so did the children he shares with Penny, Aiden, 11, and Alastair, 16. Lancaster took to social media to share a picture of all of them next to their luxury yacht, captioning it: “Stewart Clan comes together.”
St. David was built by the Italian shipyard Benetti in 2008, with an interior and exterior styling from British designer Winch Design. The vessel was refitted in 2019.
The motor yacht has a length of 196'10 ft (60 m), a beam of 34'1 ft (10.4 m), a draft of 11'10 ft (3.6 m), and a gross tonnage of 969 GT. This means there is enough space to fit up to 12 guests in six cabins, plus 14 crew members to cater to every need of those on board. The guest accommodation offers a master suite, plus five cabins that can be used as twins or doubles.
St. David has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure and is powered by twin Caterpillar engines that help it reach a maximum speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph / 31 kph) and a cruise speed of 13 knots (15 mph / 24 kph), with a range of up to 5,500 nautical miles (6,329 mi / 10,186 km).
There are a lot of entertainment options on board, such as a dance floor, a luxury spa, and a well-equipped gym. When it comes to relaxing, there is a deck jacuzzi.
If those using it have passionate about water adventures, St. David has them covered, with several water toys and accessories. It offers a Yamaha GP 1300 WaveRunner, water skies, two Seabob F7s for snorkeling, wakeboards, kayaks, fishing equipment, scuba diving equipment, plus inflatable water toys. There are also two tenders available. While Sir Rod Stewart and his wife didn’t take advantage of all the water toys, they were seen relaxing on a couple of inflatable ones.
The yacht is evaluated at $35 million, with a weekly price of €325,000 (approx $333,000), plus expenses. Over the years, it had many owners, including St Stanley Thomas and Andrey Chernuyakov.
