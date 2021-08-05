Celebrities Are Selling Their Ferraris, Lots of Rare Horsies Are up for Grabs

3 World's Most Iconic Ferraris Are Coming to the Concours of Elegance This Fall

Another Ferrari up for grabs is Martin Brundle’s Ferrari 360 Modena, and this one doesn’t even have such a ridiculous price. It has 36,000 miles on the clock, it is in superb condition and it sells for £69,995 (approximately $97,000). We are talking about big names from the music industry, such as Rod Stewart , the lead singer of funk band Jamiroquai, but also about former Formula One driver Martin Brundle, and Toto Wolff, Team Principal, and CEO of MercedesPetronas Motorsport Formula One Team.All of them are parting ways with their supercars and you can take a look at them or even purchase them if your wallet can handle it. They are all listed on the PistonHeads website, the largest online motoring community, which boasts millions of visitors to the site every month.Back to the goodies on sale, we’ve got Rod Stewart’s Ferrari 575M, a manual Giallo Fly beast that sells for £179,950 (around $250,000). The yellow car is a rarity, with only 69 units ever made, and was registered in 2002. With less than 25,000 miles on it, the vehicle is in superb condition.Next on the offer, we have another classic, this time owned by Jay Kay, the vocalist of Jamiroquai. It’s a Ferrari 365 GT4 BB, with only 387 such cars ever to roll out of the factory. Color-wise, this is a Blue Dino Metallic vehicle with Pelle Beige interior and you can find it listed for £369,900 (around $513,000).Moving on to the Formula One stars, PistonHeads.com listed Toto Wolff’s Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, a red beauty made in celebration of Ferrari’s 70th anniversary. Only 210 of these coupes were ever built and this particular one was only owned by Wolff. You have to contact the seller (Tom Hartley Jnr.) for the price.Another Ferrari up for grabs is Martin Brundle’s Ferrari 360 Modena, and this one doesn’t even have such a ridiculous price. It has 36,000 miles on the clock, it is in superb condition and it sells for £69,995 (approximately $97,000).