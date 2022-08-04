Diddy Is Back on Holiday, Takes Family and Yung Miami in Italy on Aalto Yacht

Diddy has spent quite some time on several yachts this summer and it looks like he won’t stop any time soon. He now took his family on a trip to Capri, Italy, alongside his girlfriend, City Girls’ Yung Miami, and treated them to a vacation on board Aalto yacht.
A lot of celebrities headed to Europe this summer, spending time in some of the most popular locations on the Mediterranean coast, be it in Croatia, Italy, or Greece.
A couple of weeks ago, Diddy hung out on the Serenity yacht in Croatia with other fellow celebrities, including actors Woody Harrelson, Sacha Baron Cohen, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Rock, Lake Bell, David Spade, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and his wife, model Jessica Miller.
He has since returned home, celebrating his daughter, Chance’s 16th birthday on July 22. But he wouldn’t stay put for a long time, so he took his family and jetted them off to Capri, Italy.
The family holiday started with a ride in a luxurious SUV, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, with a blacked-out exterior, which left them right on the runway, outside a black-painted private jet. The interior boasted creamy-beige tones and had enough space for Diddy’s girls, Chance, Jessie, and D’Lila Combs, plus his stepson, Quincy, and his girlfriend, City Girls star Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee.
When they arrived at their destination, they charted a luxury yacht called Aalto. Completed in 2007, the motor yacht comes from famous boat builder Oceanco, based in the Netherlands. The exterior design is the work of Nuvolari Lenard, with an interior designed by Alberto Pinto.
The vessel, previously named Amevi, has a length of 262'6 ft (80 m), with a beam of 46'7 ft (14.2 m) and a draft of 12'10 ft (3.9 m), spreading over three decks. Thanks to this, it can comfortably accommodate up to 16 guests in nine suites, comprising a master suite, four VIP cabins, and four cabins that can be used as twins or doubles. The owner's suite has a lounge and a private outdoor space and is located on the upper deck, with all the guest suites located on the main deck.
Aalto has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure and is powered by two MTU 16V 595 TE70) 16-cylinder engines which put out 4,647 horsepower each. Thanks to these figures, it can reach a maximum speed of 20 knots (23 mph / 43 kph) and a cruise speed of 14 knots (16 mph / 26 kph), with a range of up to 6,334 nautical miles (7,290 mi / 11,731 km). It was last refitted in 2021.
When it comes to amenities, the luxury yacht has a big pool on deck, a jacuzzi, a beach club, a cinema, an elevator, a beauty salon, and a gym among others.
Caresha posted several videos as she enjoyed the pool on deck, with Diddy sharing glimpses of his girls having fun on board. Neither Yung Miami nor Diddy posed with each other on social media yet, though.
A couple of weeks ago, Diddy hung out on the Serenity yacht in Croatia with other fellow celebrities, including actors Woody Harrelson, Sacha Baron Cohen, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Rock, Lake Bell, David Spade, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and his wife, model Jessica Miller.
He has since returned home, celebrating his daughter, Chance’s 16th birthday on July 22. But he wouldn’t stay put for a long time, so he took his family and jetted them off to Capri, Italy.
The family holiday started with a ride in a luxurious SUV, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, with a blacked-out exterior, which left them right on the runway, outside a black-painted private jet. The interior boasted creamy-beige tones and had enough space for Diddy’s girls, Chance, Jessie, and D’Lila Combs, plus his stepson, Quincy, and his girlfriend, City Girls star Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee.
When they arrived at their destination, they charted a luxury yacht called Aalto. Completed in 2007, the motor yacht comes from famous boat builder Oceanco, based in the Netherlands. The exterior design is the work of Nuvolari Lenard, with an interior designed by Alberto Pinto.
The vessel, previously named Amevi, has a length of 262'6 ft (80 m), with a beam of 46'7 ft (14.2 m) and a draft of 12'10 ft (3.9 m), spreading over three decks. Thanks to this, it can comfortably accommodate up to 16 guests in nine suites, comprising a master suite, four VIP cabins, and four cabins that can be used as twins or doubles. The owner's suite has a lounge and a private outdoor space and is located on the upper deck, with all the guest suites located on the main deck.
Aalto has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure and is powered by two MTU 16V 595 TE70) 16-cylinder engines which put out 4,647 horsepower each. Thanks to these figures, it can reach a maximum speed of 20 knots (23 mph / 43 kph) and a cruise speed of 14 knots (16 mph / 26 kph), with a range of up to 6,334 nautical miles (7,290 mi / 11,731 km). It was last refitted in 2021.
When it comes to amenities, the luxury yacht has a big pool on deck, a jacuzzi, a beach club, a cinema, an elevator, a beauty salon, and a gym among others.
Caresha posted several videos as she enjoyed the pool on deck, with Diddy sharing glimpses of his girls having fun on board. Neither Yung Miami nor Diddy posed with each other on social media yet, though.