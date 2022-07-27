Built for a Welsh Millionaire, This $35M Yacht Is a Spectacular Tribute to Old Hollywood

St David stands out even among the most luxurious charter superyachts available today, thanks to an ultra-glamorous spirit that reminds us of classic yachts. It won awards, it was named “Best Charter Yacht” by Robb Report, and continues to be one of the most beautiful pleasure craft in operation.
Back in 2008, Sir Stanley Thomas, a reputable Welsh entrepreneur and philanthropist, became the owner of a stunning Benetti superyacht that was custom built for him. The 197-foot (60 meters) vessel designed by the legendary Andrew Winch would turn heads with its sumptuous layout and lavish amenities. It had several owners since then, including a Russian tycoon, but never diminished its appeal. On the contrary, it’s still one of the most popular luxury charter yachts.
Up to 12 guests can be accommodated across six majestic staterooms. The split-level master suite is in a class of its own, inspired by the Old Hollywood opulence. The lavish bedroom is located upstairs, placed on a raised deck that offers incredible panoramic views. Downstairs, there’s plenty of room for a private office, a lounge, and the en-suite bathroom. A sophisticated staircase connects the two levels.
The main salon boasts a full cocktail bar, a mirror feature wall, and a lavish lounge area that leads to an impressive custom-made dining table, large enough for all the guests onboard. Perfectly fit for a modern gentleman, the yacht also features a superb curved sky lounge on the upper deck, with a lounge for after-dinner cocktails.
After a full day of enjoying the spa pool, making good use of all the water toys, and working out at the gym, guests get to spend time at the outdoor cinema. For more adrenaline at night, an entire deck becomes a private nightclub.
Cruising at 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph) St David can comfortably cross the Atlantic, and has done so many times. But nothing about this stunning yacht is cheap. One week on board St David costs at least $325,000, according to Superyachts Monaco.
Up to 12 guests can be accommodated across six majestic staterooms. The split-level master suite is in a class of its own, inspired by the Old Hollywood opulence. The lavish bedroom is located upstairs, placed on a raised deck that offers incredible panoramic views. Downstairs, there’s plenty of room for a private office, a lounge, and the en-suite bathroom. A sophisticated staircase connects the two levels.
The main salon boasts a full cocktail bar, a mirror feature wall, and a lavish lounge area that leads to an impressive custom-made dining table, large enough for all the guests onboard. Perfectly fit for a modern gentleman, the yacht also features a superb curved sky lounge on the upper deck, with a lounge for after-dinner cocktails.
After a full day of enjoying the spa pool, making good use of all the water toys, and working out at the gym, guests get to spend time at the outdoor cinema. For more adrenaline at night, an entire deck becomes a private nightclub.
Cruising at 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph) St David can comfortably cross the Atlantic, and has done so many times. But nothing about this stunning yacht is cheap. One week on board St David costs at least $325,000, according to Superyachts Monaco.