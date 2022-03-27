Jim Cregan Recalls When Sir Rod Stewart Nearly Sunk His Private Yacht

Jim Cregan is reminiscing about some of the best adventures he’s had with Sir Rod Stewart, and one of them includes nearly sinking his yacht because they had too much alcohol on board.
Sir Rod Stewart, icon and concerned citizen, is also an avid sailor. But even rockstar legends make their mistakes, and this story proves it.
Jim Cregan, 76, is spilling the beans on his adventures with Sir Rod Stewart in his memoir, “And On Guitar,” which will be published in June. Among them, it includes a funny story about Stewart’s sailing adventures... and one that could’ve had a very disastrous ending.
Cregan shares that he was in Stewart’s yacht, a Riva 2000, with band pal Kevin Savigar, sailing off the coast of California.
But then they noticed the vessel started taking on water, he shared in his book, via The Daily Star. Guitarist Jim said: “We had a near nautical disaster.”
The story started like any other adventure with friends: “‘I’ll call the skipper,’ says Rod, ‘and we’ll grab a few beers and get going.’ Cregan continues that “Kevin Savigar, Rod and I join Nigel, the skipper, and a 24 flat-pack of beer and away we go.”
Later on, Rod noted that “the boat doesn’t seem to be going very well,” and they all agreed. But the problem was all the weight in the front, meaning all the beer they had brought with them on board.
The guitarist notes that the cabin had about a foot of water in it, and that “the perfect suede interior” was ruined.
Cregan adds that they called the coastguard after realizing what happened, who told them that they were “very lucky.” He added that “another ten minutes,” would’ve mean they could’ve been “on the bottom.”
We now know that didn’t happen, but it sounds like a scary ordeal for sure.
Jim Cregan, 76, is spilling the beans on his adventures with Sir Rod Stewart in his memoir, “And On Guitar,” which will be published in June. Among them, it includes a funny story about Stewart’s sailing adventures... and one that could’ve had a very disastrous ending.
Cregan shares that he was in Stewart’s yacht, a Riva 2000, with band pal Kevin Savigar, sailing off the coast of California.
But then they noticed the vessel started taking on water, he shared in his book, via The Daily Star. Guitarist Jim said: “We had a near nautical disaster.”
The story started like any other adventure with friends: “‘I’ll call the skipper,’ says Rod, ‘and we’ll grab a few beers and get going.’ Cregan continues that “Kevin Savigar, Rod and I join Nigel, the skipper, and a 24 flat-pack of beer and away we go.”
Later on, Rod noted that “the boat doesn’t seem to be going very well,” and they all agreed. But the problem was all the weight in the front, meaning all the beer they had brought with them on board.
The guitarist notes that the cabin had about a foot of water in it, and that “the perfect suede interior” was ruined.
Cregan adds that they called the coastguard after realizing what happened, who told them that they were “very lucky.” He added that “another ten minutes,” would’ve mean they could’ve been “on the bottom.”
We now know that didn’t happen, but it sounds like a scary ordeal for sure.