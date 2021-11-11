Sir Rod Stewart Isn’t Too Posh to Drive His Rolls-Royce on Wife’s Beat

Spotlight USA: Come to This Pizza Joint for the Homemade Sauce, Stay for Hidden Car Museum

Still, it’s refreshing to hear that a rock star like Rod isn’t too posh to patrol on his wife’s beat in a very posh car, just so he can make sure she’s alright. Sir Rod Stewart is currently happily married to actress and model Penny Lancaster, who became a Special Constable after taking part in a docuseries that had celebrities shadow real cops on their daily and nightly beats. She’s completed training and she’s putting in the mandatory hours, which means that she is officially an officer with the Met Police, patrolling the area of London Bridge and Tower Bridge in the British capital and, in her husband’s words, helping to make London better.Penny’s beat is a rough one, the musician tells The Sun in a new interview, with an equal amount of pride and concern. So, when he’s not sending a driver to pick her up at the end of her shift, Rod himself will be out keeping an eye out for her, taking his Rolls to her beat.Rod Stewart in a white-on-white Phantom , this went down exactly as you’d imagine.“I took my Rolls-Royce through the area the other night, Phantom, as big as they come, white on white,” he tells the publication. “The people were good as gold though. They looked at the car and saw me in the back. One bloke said, ‘You all right, Rod, mate?’”Rod Stewart in a Rolls or another fancy car is a common sight on London streets. He’s a passionate car collector (and model train enthusiast , as we got to find out just recently), so he’s switching between rides with regularity. In addition to classics like Miuras or the Countach LP400 Periscopica , he’s owned several Rolls-Royces already, most of them either in black or full-in white.Still, it’s refreshing to hear that a rock star like Rod isn’t too posh to patrol on his wife’s beat in a very posh car, just so he can make sure she’s alright.

Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show Sir Rod Stewart's 1977 Lamborghini Countach LP400 Periscopica, which sold at auction in early 2021 for €775,625 (approx. $890,000). Photos in the gallery show Sir Rod Stewart's 1977 Lamborghini Countach LP400 Periscopica, which sold at auction in early 2021 for €775,625 (approx. $890,000).