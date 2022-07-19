Greek Shipping Magnate Gets Nearly $19 Million for His Decades-Old Superyacht

This luxury yacht’s classic interior may seem dated to many, but it still managed to be sold for what is believed to be a great sum, while other older yachts can stay on the market for years before finding a new owner. One of the reasons behind this could simply be the brand. A Benetti yacht doesn’t lose its shine no matter what.
Someone known as “the Harry Potter of shipping” is likely to also be a superyacht connoisseur. The 44-year-old Harry Vafias is not just a millionaire, but already a shipping tycoon. Shipping was a tradition in his Greek family, and he took that legacy, now owning StealthGas, an international transportation company.
Unlike the millionaires who buy superyachts just for the fun of it, not knowing exactly what they’re getting into, Vafias has a practical approach, seeing each vessel as an investment. In a previous interview with Superyacht Times, he had even criticized the wealthy owners who choose based on what superyachts look like, especially on the inside, instead of focusing on the mechanical equipment. According to Vafias, this is what really matters.
Perhaps this is why AE Cap d’Antibes, the 184-foot (56 meters) Benetti owned by Vafias doesn’t flaunt the most exciting interior style, but it’s still in excellent shape, after almost two decades. Designed by the legendary Stefano Natucci and Francois Zuretti, this Italian beauty is all about lavish vacations, sporting what is described as a “huge” jacuzzi, a sumptuous main salon, and a top-notch penthouse gym with spectacular views. Its twin Caterpillar engines allow it to cruise effortlessly at 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph) while the guests on board (up to 12) get to enjoy the luxury amenities.
Vafias wasn’t AE Cap d’Antibes’ first owner, and won’t be the last. After reportedly having bought it from a Russian owner, the founder of Standard Vodka, the Greek tycoon has recently celebrated a successful sale. The last known asking price for AE Cap d’Antibes was $18.9 million. Superyachts like this seem to have a long life, and perhaps the new owner will also refresh AE Cap d’Antibes’ look.
