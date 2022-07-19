Rolls-Royce to Break the Norm With UltraFan, World’s Largest Aero-Engine Demonstrator

The future of aviation seems to highlight three main directions – SAF (sustainable aviation fuel), hybrid-electric propulsion, and hydrogen. The engine technology that could adapt to these innovations is an essential part of this development. As usual, Rolls-Royce is setting the bar high with the UltraFan demonstrator, currently in the final build phase.
Some of the fuel-efficient aircraft coming up in the next decade, both narrowbody and widebody, will be powered by systems that are based on the UltraFan. This aero-engine technology demonstrator was designed for incredible performance and fuel efficiency, providing a technology that can later be scaled from 25,000 to 100,000 lbs (11,339 to 45,459 kg) of thrust.
The demonstrator has entered the final phase of development, and will run for the first time later this year. There are several characteristics that make UltraFan a game-changer. First of all, it’s the largest aero-engine technology demonstrator in the world, boasting a fan diameter of 140 inches/355.6 cm.
Also, it will perform its first test run on 100% SAF, in addition to being 25% more fuel efficient than the first-generation Trent engine.
It boasts advanced ceramic matrix composite (CMC) components that can better handle a high level of temperature and pressure, while a newly-developed core architecture helps increase the fuel burn efficiency, together with the brand’s advanced combustion system.
Plus, UltraFan’s geared design delivers exceptional power. Its gearbox (the PGB) broke aerospace records last year, running at 87,000 HP/67 MW, enough to power a town the size of the Bath city in the UK (29 km²/522.5 miles). The PGB itself can deliver more power than a grid of Formula 1 cars.
UltraFan is getting the final touches at the Rolls-Royce facility in Derby, UK, and will run its first test at the company’s new, state-of-the-art Test 80 facility. This is where over 10,000 parameters can be evaluated, with unprecedented performance.
