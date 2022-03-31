Pratt & Whitney to Use Sustainable Aviation Fuel for All Engine Testing

According to Pratt & Whitney, its innovative GTF engine family has already saved operators more than 600 million gallons (2 billion liters) of fuel, avoiding over six million tons of CO2, since 2016. But it doesn’t stop there. The manufacturer is planning to ensure the compatibility of its cutting-edge GTF Advantage with the use of 100% SAF, which will support the goal of zero-emissions air travel by 2050.

