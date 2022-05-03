World’s Longest Nonstop Commercial Flights Ready to Launch, Powered by Rolls-Royce

It may have seemed that commercial aviation stood still during the past two years, because of the pandemic, but big changes were brewing behind the scenes. One of them was Project Sunrise – the world’s most efficient large aero engine will power the first aircraft to conduct the world’s longest nonstop commercial flights.
Not too long ago, the idea of a nonstop flight between New York and Sydney was only a dream. But Qantas, the Australian airline that considered itself an innovation pioneer since the beginning, is ready to make this dream come true. Together with Airbus, it has officially confirmed that 12 new A350-1000 aircraft will be connecting Sydney and Melbourne to destinations such as London and New York, through non-stop journeys. Qantas will therefore operate the world’s longest flights.
The A350-1000 is a modern aircraft in every aspect, from its premium layout and increased fuel efficiency to the compatibility with SAF (sustainable aviation fuel). An advanced airplane needs a proper engine, and the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 seems like the perfect choice. Having entered service in 2015, the Trent XWB is the fastest selling large engine of all time, while the XWB-97 in particular is the most efficient large aero engine currently in operation. The XWB exclusively powers the Airbus A350 family, and the XWB-97 will power the A350-1000.
The Trent XWB engine is capable of powering ultra-long-range flights of up to 18 hours, while still being fuel efficient. Since 2015, it claims to have saved more than 10 million tons of CO2. Plus, the XWB-97 is also meant to run on SAF in the near future.
In addition to the 12 A350-100 aircraft that will be operating on these long routes, Qantas has also added A220 and A321XLR units to its fleet, for improved fuel efficiency on domestic routes.
