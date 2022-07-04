Embraer Jet Completes a 70-Minute Flight With SAF in Its Pratt & Whitney Engines

At the end of last year, two giants in the aviation industry were announcing that they will be joining forces to promote the use of SAF (sustainable aviation fuel). Now, Embraer together with Pratt & Whitney have successfully completed a SAF-powered flight.
The goal of this recent test flight, a culmination of two days of ground tests, was to confirm that both Embraer’s E-Jets E2 family of aircraft, and Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engines are compatible with 100% SAF, which means that they can run on this alternative fuel with the same levels of performance and safety as they would on kerosene.
A GTF-powered E195-E2 completed a 70-minute flight at the Vero Beach Regional Airport in Florida, with 100% SAF in one of its engines. This confirms that Embraer’s single aisle aircraft is ready to operate with unblended SAF, once the official standards are finalized by the industry. At the moment, both the GTF engines and the Embraer jets are certified to run on a blend of 50% SAF and 50% standard Jet A/A1 kerosene.
Once the industry regulations for the use of 100% SAF are set, the Embraer aircraft will run entirely on this green fuel jet. The particular one used by the two partners was acquired from World Energy and was deemed one of the best by the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) thanks to the sustainability of its feedstock.
Even without running on alternative fuel, the Embraer E195-E2 powered by GTF engines can be considered one of the most environmentally-friendly commercial aircraft today. Claiming the title of the world’s most efficient single aisle aircraft in operation, the E195-E2 decreases CO2 emission levels by 25%. By switching to SAF, those levels rise to 85%. On the other hand, Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engines are also designed to reduce CO2 emissions and to lower noise levels.
So, the E195-E2 was already the result of a winning combination, ready to reach unprecedented levels of eco-friendly performance with the help of SAF.
