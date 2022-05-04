Qantas’ Next-Generation Fleet to Be Powered by the Revolutionary GTF Engine

Australia’s flag carrier is on a roll. Not only is it close to launching the world’s longest flights that will operate nonstop between locations such as Sydney and New York, but it’s also renewing its fleet for domestic flights with 40 next-generation Airbus aircraft, powered by a modern, fuel-efficient engine.
Qantas’ Project Sunrise resulted in the selection of several next-generation Airbus aircraft for the airline’s new fleet. While 12 new A350-1000, powered by Rolls-Royce’s XWB-97, will be conducting long flights on routes such as Sydney-London, 40 Airbus A220 and A320neo aircraft, including the A321XLR, will be operating on domestic routes, as well as conducting short-haul international flights.
A Douglas DC-3 and DC-4 aircraft were the first ones in the Qantas fleet to be powered by Pratt & Whitney engines. This was more than half a century ago. Today, more than 100 Qantas airplanes from the A320ceo family feature Pratt & Whitney engines, in addition to other types of aircraft, such as the De Havilland Canada Dash 8. Over the years, different types of engines from this reputable aviation expert have proven their efficiency. It’s now time for the revolutionary GTF family to take over.
GTF stands for Geared Turbofan and is heralded as the only geared propulsion system in service today. Like all next-generation aero engines, it was developed for better fuel efficiency and it’s supposed to cut CO2 emissions by 20%. In addition to that, it also cuts NOx emissions by 50% and reduces noise levels by more than 75%.
The GTF is based on a “revolutionary geared fan architecture” that can also sustain further developments such as compatibility with 100% SAF (sustainable aviation fuel). In fact, Pratt & Whitney recently tested its latest innovation, the GTF Advantage engine configuration, using only sustainable fuel, and it was a success.
Combined with the technical performance of the A320neo and the A321XLR, the GTF engines will be able to support increased range and payload and drastically reduced emissions, while also lowering costs.
Qantas’ new domestic fleet is set to be delivered by 2023.
