Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan Got a Wheel Clamp After Illegal Parking

Cristiano Ronaldo’s car collection includes lots of expensive cars, and he often ships them to wherever he is so he can enjoy them. As he spent time in Portugal driving his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the luxury SUV also got a wheel clamp in front of a shopping store for illegal parking.
When you’re arguably one of the famous athletes of our times, it’s only natural to have even the most mundane things splashed all over the media. Cristiano Ronaldo, with a net worth estimated at $500 million, doesn’t shy away from spending money to enjoy the finest things in life. Be it on cars, planes, or yachts, he has it all.
And he even brings some of his cars with him when traveling. As he spent time in his native country, Portugal, the famous soccer player drove his white Rolls-Royce Cullinan. But, unfortunately, the luxury SUV got a wheel clamp outside an El Corte Ingles shopping center in Sao Sebastiao, Lisbon.
The news was published on Twitter by journalist Pedro Sepulveda, who shared a picture of the white luxury SUV, adding: “even @Cristiano can't escape to EMEL.” (Lisbon's mobility and parking company).
Given all the expensive cars in the Manchester United star’s garage, the Cullinan fits right in. It’s luxurious, comfortable, and powerful, put in motion by Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine. The power unit sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The SUV can go from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.2 seconds on its way to a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
This isn’t the first car Ronaldo had some issues with during his holiday. Not long ago, his bodyguard crashed the star’s Bugatti Veyron in Mallorca, Spain.
that's not true ... even @Cristiano can't escape to EMEL. ???? https://t.co/456MObrLeM pic.twitter.com/YL8Qw2dHWZ— Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) July 6, 2022
??Exclusive. Cristiano Ronaldo just arrived to @selecaoportugal training facilities. He's still in Lisbon after missing @ManUtd first pre-season day. Ronaldo's future is still uncertain. He wants to play @ChampionsLeague. pic.twitter.com/e2eQ3TAuQE— Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) July 4, 2022