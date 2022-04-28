Greek Shipping Tycoon Is Saying Goodbye to His $18.9 Million Italian Superyacht

Many ultra-rich superyacht owners call themselves yachting connoisseurs, but this Greek millionaire certainly has an advantage since he runs an international shipping empire. Not a pleasure seeker but more of a profit hunter, he saw the potential of this luxurious boat with Italian DNA, despite its age.
AE Cap d’Antibes was built in 2007 by the famous Italian brand Benetti, boasting an impressive volume for its size – 879 GT at 184 feet (56 meters). Stefano Natucci made the most of this generous space. Six cabins are ready for up to 12 guests, while the split-deck master cabin includes a spacious hallway, a private study, and a private TV lounge with large windows.
The sundeck is also impressive, with a jacuzzi placed forward, a dining table aft, and a special penthouse gym that offers great views. In addition to the elegant main salon, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining on the upper deck. In terms of interior design, the acclaimed Francois Zuretti went for a classic Italian style, with contrasting woods and high-gloss paneling.
But Harry Vafias, AE Cap d’Antibes’ owner, appreciates the most is the mechanical equipment of a boat. He’s not known as “the Harry Potter of shipping” for nothing. This young millionaire runs a gas-shipping company and he sees even pleasure crafts more as financial investments. In an interview with Superyacht News, he criticized typical superyacht owners for not doing proper research before deciding to buy. “All they do is go along with their wives and look for a boat with a nice interior,” Vafias said, which eventually causes them to lose up to half of the initial investment.
Vafias bought AE Cap d’Antibes, which isn’t his only yacht, from a Russian tycoon, the founder of Standard Vodka. It’s unknown how much the Italian vessel was worth at the time, but it’s currently up for grabs at Black Orange Yachts, for $18.9 million. Whether or not this sale will be as profitable as he hoped it would be, only the Greek millionaire knows.
