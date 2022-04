Greek Shipping Tycoon Is Saying Goodbye to His $18.9 Million Italian Superyacht

AE Cap d’Antibes was built in 2007 by the famous Italian brand Benetti, boasting an impressive volume for its size – 879 GT at 184 feet (56 meters). Stefano Natucci made the most of this generous space. Six cabins are ready for up to 12 guests, while the split-deck master cabin includes a spacious hallway, a private study, and a private TV lounge with large windows.The sundeck is also impressive, with a jacuzzi placed forward, a dining table aft, and a special penthouse gym that offers great views. In addition to the elegant main salon, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining on the upper deck. In terms of interior design, the acclaimed Francois Zuretti went for a classic Italian style, with contrasting woods and high-gloss paneling.But Harry Vafias, AE Cap d’Antibes’ owner, appreciates the most is the mechanical equipment of a boat. He’s not known as “the Harry Potter of shipping” for nothing. This young millionaire runs a gas-shipping company and he sees even pleasure crafts more as financial investments. In an interview with Superyacht News , he criticized typical superyacht owners for not doing proper research before deciding to buy. “All they do is go along with their wives and look for a boat with a nice interior,” Vafias said, which eventually causes them to lose up to half of the initial investment.Vafias bought AE Cap d’Antibes, which isn’t his only yacht, from a Russian tycoon, the founder of Standard Vodka. It’s unknown how much the Italian vessel was worth at the time, but it’s currently up for grabs at Black Orange Yachts , for $18.9 million. Whether or not this sale will be as profitable as he hoped it would be, only the Greek millionaire knows.