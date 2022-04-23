Damen's 180-Foot PAPA Yacht Undergoes Refit Ahead of Summer Charter Season

Damen Yachting's PAPA yacht has returned to the shipyard's facility in Vlissingen for a refit. It will spend two months there before it will head the busy summer season in the Mediterranean starts.
Built in Vlissingen, PAPA is a 180-foot (55-meter) Amels Limited Editions yacht that was delivered in 2019. Since its delivery, the vessel has proven to be a successful charter yacht for Burgess, thanks to its timeless design.
PAPA's exterior, refined by Tim Heywood, features an elegant profile with a light grey hull and "flowing" lines. Its interior was drawn by Laura Sessa, and it combines "urban sophistication with coastal chic comfort."
The layout focuses on providing plenty of areas for socializing, entertainment and relaxation. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated on board, along with a crew of 12 and the captain. The yacht is packed with amenities, including a jacuzzi, cinema, gym, and Teppanyaki bar.
PAPA's luxurious onboard amenities are complemented with ocean-going capabilities that have been proved in both the Mediterranean and Asia. The vessel can reach a maximum speed of 15.5 knots and cruise at 13 knots. At cruising speeds, PAPA has a range of 5,178 miles (8,334 km).
The yacht completed its first season in the Mediterranean before heading to South East Asia, where it spent the last two years. It has recently arrived at Damen's yard in the Netherlands after a long 9,782-mile (15,742-km) trip from Phuket.
Captain Olly Lewis offered some details regarding the challenging voyage: "As far as Ocean Passages go, this was not an easy one. We experienced very challenging weather for almost all of the 8500 nautical miles it took to get here and it was certainly an eye-opener for a lot of the crew. That said, PAPA handled herself brilliantly and it was worth everything the elements threw at us to be able to bring her back to the yard where she was originally built."
