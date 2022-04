Meet Aluna 87, a Stunning Multi-Purpose Yacht That Can Carry Many Toys

Aluna 87 measures 26.5 meters (87 ft) in length and has a 7.4-meter (24.2-ft) beam. Its exterior and interior were drawn by Turskih studio Red Yacht Design, while Notilus Engineering and FDC Yachts were in charge of the engineering.It was designed as a "multi purpose" yacht that can work both as a support vessel for larger yachts and have the ability to carry multiple water toys on board. It also doesn't lack style. For a vessel of its size, Aluna 87 comes with all the amenities needed to turn a journey at sea into a memorable experience. Red Yacht Design has worked to make Aluna 87 into an incredible vessel, combining the best aesthetic proportions with the most relevant features.On the main deck, it has a full-beam lounge, a dining area, and a wheelhouse. The interior was designed as a single space, offering an open and airy feel. The yacht can accommodate up to eight guests on the lower deck and a crew of four on the lower deck. The full-beam master suite can be turned into a double guest cabin if necessary.Eyüp Özbelen from FDC Yachts said that they "aimed to create a series where our clients will feel like they are living on a much larger yacht with the volume, usage area, and other possibilities provided by Aluna. She has easy access to the sea, strong and comfortable in rough sea conditions. Economic - user-friendly and unique in her class in terms of the toy area and the volume of guest zone. Basically a Dream Boat. "Perhaps one of the most striking features of the new Aluna 87 is that it can carry a 12-meter (39-ft) tender on the main deck. Plus, it can also host multiple water toys such as two jet skis and a five-meter tender. It comes with a five-ton capacity crane that allows the owners to launch these toys and retrieve them. The large deck area also makes it possible to include a touch-and-go helipad In terms of performance, the yacht will be equipped with two MAN i6 800 engines that will make it capable of reaching a top speed of 16 knots (18 mph/ 30 kph) and cruise at speeds of 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph).According to Red Yacht Design, the hull production of the new Aluna 87 will begin next month. The yacht is expected to hit the water in the Summer of 2023.