Meet Aluna 87, a Stunning Multi-Purpose Yacht That Can Carry Many Toys

Turkish shipyard FDC Yachts and Red Yacht Design studio joined forces to create a new series of yachts with "a hybrid approach to design and function." The first model of the series is called Aluna 87, a multi-functional vessel that's currently under construction.
Aluna 87 measures 26.5 meters (87 ft) in length and has a 7.4-meter (24.2-ft) beam. Its exterior and interior were drawn by Turskih studio Red Yacht Design, while Notilus Engineering and FDC Yachts were in charge of the engineering.
It was designed as a "multi purpose" yacht that can work both as a support vessel for larger yachts and have the ability to carry multiple water toys on board. It also doesn't lack style. For a vessel of its size, Aluna 87 comes with all the amenities needed to turn a journey at sea into a memorable experience. Red Yacht Design has worked to make Aluna 87 into an incredible vessel, combining the best aesthetic proportions with the most relevant features.
On the main deck, it has a full-beam lounge, a dining area, and a wheelhouse. The interior was designed as a single space, offering an open and airy feel. The yacht can accommodate up to eight guests on the lower deck and a crew of four on the lower deck. The full-beam master suite can be turned into a double guest cabin if necessary.
Eyüp Özbelen from FDC Yachts said that they "aimed to create a series where our clients will feel like they are living on a much larger yacht with the volume, usage area, and other possibilities provided by Aluna. She has easy access to the sea, strong and comfortable in rough sea conditions. Economic - user-friendly and unique in her class in terms of the toy area and the volume of guest zone. Basically a Dream Boat. "
Perhaps one of the most striking features of the new Aluna 87 is that it can carry a 12-meter (39-ft) tender on the main deck. Plus, it can also host multiple water toys such as two jet skis and a five-meter tender. It comes with a five-ton capacity crane that allows the owners to launch these toys and retrieve them. The large deck area also makes it possible to include a touch-and-go helipad.
In terms of performance, the yacht will be equipped with two MAN i6 800 engines that will make it capable of reaching a top speed of 16 knots (18 mph/ 30 kph) and cruise at speeds of 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph).
According to Red Yacht Design, the hull production of the new Aluna 87 will begin next month. The yacht is expected to hit the water in the Summer of 2023.
