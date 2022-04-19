Callisto Superyacht Moves Through Narrow Dutch Canals, Ready to Begin Sea Trials

On April 19th, Feadship’s new 42.5-meter (140-ft) Callisto superyacht left the Dutch shipyard facility in Aalsmeer. The vessel put on a show for onlookers as it squeezed through narrow Dutch canals. Soon, it will begin sea trials, and then it will be ready to head to its owners.
The superyacht was named after the first Callisto, launched by Feadship in 2006. Commissioned by repeat clients, it blends performance with elegance and comfort. The new 42.5-meter (140-ft) vessel hit the water at the beginning of the month, and now, it’s finally ready to leave its shed and begin sea trials.
It retains some classic elements from the original Callisto and integrates specific design features requested by the owners, who have a vast experience at sea. Its dynamic profile includes angled lines that run from the shoulder towards the bow. The owners wanted to have a superyacht with a relatively low profile and large interior and exterior spaces.
Therefore, the vessel comes with a generous sun deck that also provides shade to the guests. It also has a large swimming platform that allows passengers to get closer to the sea and optional waterfront dining.
The lower deck garage hosts a luxury tender, and in the foredeck, there’s an extra crew tender that the owners requested. The interior was drawn by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, and it reflects the Mediterranean-summer theme.
The owner’s stateroom is positioned forward on the main deck, and it includes all the necessary amenities. Guests will be accommodated in two VIP staterooms and two twin en suite staterooms on the lower deck. That’s where a crew of eight will also enjoy privacy.
Performance-wise, Callisto is capable of reaching speeds of 21 knots (24 mph/ 39 kph) and cruising at 12.5 knots (14 mph/ 23 kph). Achieving these impressive numbers on a vessel of this size was possible thanks to the twin MTU propulsion power and heavy-duty propellers. The underwater body was also extensively optimized, resulting in a one-of-a-kind bow shape that reduces resistance at greater speeds.
