Swedish Billionaire’s Award-Winning Superyacht Is a Pioneering Hybrid Work of Art

For most of us, a $1 million yacht would be considered a very expensive toy. But there are boats that require the same amount for just a week of charter services. These are the world’s top superyachts, floating mansions that are at the forefront of innovative technology in the industry, and Savannah is one of them.
Innovative propulsion systems that are geared towards greater fuel efficiency and lowered CO2 emissions are increasing in popularity even in the world of luxury yachting, but back in 2015 they were still a rarity. Savannah was the first hybrid motor yacht built by the prestigious Feadship shipyard, and a pioneer at the time. As gorgeous as it was efficient, it went on to win numerous awards in 2016, including Motor Yacht of the Year.
Truly fit for a billionaire (Savannah is reportedly owned by one of Canada’s richest businessmen, Swedish-Canadian oil tycoon Lukas Lundin), this vessel is not only a pioneering hybrid yacht, but also “the world’s largest metallic-painted floating object.” At 273 feet (83.5 meters), it has enough room to accommodate 12 guests in six cabins. Its interior was designed by Cristina Gherardi Benardeau, known for working with the world’s most luxurious fashion brands.
In addition to the generous swimming pool, Savannah boasts a unique underwater lounge, that can be used for observation or even as a cinema. There are no visible window frames, and a custom lighting system creates the perfect atmosphere each time.
When it was launched, Savannah promised an increase in fuel efficiency of up to 30%, due to the advanced hull design, and the propulsion system combining a single diesel engine, a propeller with three gensets, an azimuth thruster, and batteries. With a cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph), and a range of 6,500 nautical miles (7,480 miles/12,000 km), this opulent superyacht can easily reach the most exotic destinations.
For those who wish to experience vacationing onboard a billionaire’s yacht, Savannah is available for charter. According to the Imperial Yachts listing, weekly rates start at a whopping $1.1 million (€1 million).
Truly fit for a billionaire (Savannah is reportedly owned by one of Canada’s richest businessmen, Swedish-Canadian oil tycoon Lukas Lundin), this vessel is not only a pioneering hybrid yacht, but also “the world’s largest metallic-painted floating object.” At 273 feet (83.5 meters), it has enough room to accommodate 12 guests in six cabins. Its interior was designed by Cristina Gherardi Benardeau, known for working with the world’s most luxurious fashion brands.
In addition to the generous swimming pool, Savannah boasts a unique underwater lounge, that can be used for observation or even as a cinema. There are no visible window frames, and a custom lighting system creates the perfect atmosphere each time.
When it was launched, Savannah promised an increase in fuel efficiency of up to 30%, due to the advanced hull design, and the propulsion system combining a single diesel engine, a propeller with three gensets, an azimuth thruster, and batteries. With a cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph), and a range of 6,500 nautical miles (7,480 miles/12,000 km), this opulent superyacht can easily reach the most exotic destinations.
For those who wish to experience vacationing onboard a billionaire’s yacht, Savannah is available for charter. According to the Imperial Yachts listing, weekly rates start at a whopping $1.1 million (€1 million).