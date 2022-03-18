SF60 Is an Icebreaker Superyacht That's Already Taken the Cash of One Lucky Owner

Folks, the concept you see before you is known as the SF60, and while the SF doesn't stand for science fiction, the level of style, design, and capabilities this vessel boasts ought to be considered sci-fi. The reason why it's called SF60 is that it will eventually be sold under the care of SF Yachts, a crew known for their middleman skills.
Before we get to know a bit more about this new ship, it should help to know a bit about the teams behind this masterpiece. Now, Vripack handles nearly every aspect of the superyacht, including naval architecture, structural engineering, mechanical engineering, and is solely responsible for the interior design.
Helping Vripack with structural and mechanical engineering are two more teams, Notilus, a team known for their innovative yacht design solutions, and Alia Yachts, a Turkish shipyard that's one of the names that has placed Turkey on the yachting map. Oh, and just so we are on the same page regarding this ship, it has already been commissioned and Alia Yachts is the proud yard to make this dream come true for a lucky anonymous family.
Overall, SF60 is 60.3 m (197.8 ft) long, features a bean of 11 m (36 ft) at its widest, and cruises with a draft of 2.9 m (9.5 ft). It may be a tad big to enter private lagoons and the likes, but the tender and toy garages will have the necessary vessels for you to take a day trip.
other ships of this size and capability. Actually, the superstructure is one feature I want to attract your attention upon. Because the teams have designed long and low decks, it gives the SF60 a very sleek appearance.
A benefit of this elongated design is the level of visibility offered to guests; the two upper decks appear to provide a 360-degree view of the world around. At the rear of each deck, the design also offers ample exterior space for numerous lounges, bars, a jacuzzi, and a beach deck occupying nearly half of the main deck.
One aspect we are not yet privy to is the interior; it would seem that the owners are taking their privacy very seriously. All we know about the interior is that 18 guests can be accommodated under private use, and 14 crew will be taking care of everyone.
type of lifestyle that guests will enjoy. There will be massage rooms, a dive store, steam showers, a gym, countless lounges, dining halls, and the tender and toy garages I mentioned.
SF60 is also designed for cruising just about anywhere in the world. To achieve this, the hull has also been crafted in such a way as to receive a RINA C Hull Ice Class ID rating, suitable for ice up to 15 cm (6 in) thick. Sure, you won't be smashing your way through the Arctic, but it's enough to make sure you can get close to some ice sheets and frozen ports.
Powering this behemoth will be two Caterpillar C32 engines that will propel the ship up to a maximum speed of 14 knots (16.1 mph). However, under the cruising speed of 10 knots (11.5 mph), a range of 5,000 nautical miles (5,753 miles) can be achieved. Did anyone say the Mediterranean to the Caribbean?
There isn't much else to say about the SF60 because everything seems to be so hush-hush. However, in time, I feel we'll get to know more about this ship and what it offers its owners and the world. It is also designed for commercial use, so you may get a chance to charter it someday.
