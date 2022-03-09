Iddes Yachts Introduces Sail 55, a Gorgeous and Fully-Electric Superyacht for All Seasons

International naval design and architecture studio Iddes Yachts, the same name behind one of the most spectacular superyacht concepts of the previous year, Earth300, is back in the headlines. This time, the build is not some utopian dream that will most likely never become true, but a tad more feasible: a fully-electric hybrid sailing superyacht, with off-grid capabilities and an absolutely gorgeous design.
It’s called Sail 55 and it is a sail-assisted electric-hybrid superyacht that would allow its owner to travel the seven seas with a clean conscience and, perhaps just as importantly, with no need to refuel. With increased eco-awareness and a desire for enhanced functionality, you can expect more designs like this one to pop up.
According to the design studio, Sail 55 is meant for yearly operation regardless of weather. This is thanks to its water, solar and wind energy recovering systems, large battery storage, and patented sail system.
Measuring 55 meters (180 feet) in total length, Sail 55 was penned by head designer Iván Salas Jefferson, who imagined it as a crossover between a traditional motor yacht and a dayboat. It’s the next generation of yachting, according to Iddes.
The patented ketch rig adds stability and comfort, which enables sailing in rough weather without the need for an additional advanced stabilization system. Optimized automated sail-handling systems make sailing comfortable and comparatively easy. Meanwhile, the deck is left uncluttered, which further expands available space and adds to the overall aesthetic appeal.
As a hybrid, Sail 55 is also powered by quiet electric motors and a Hydrosolar system that helps recharge the batteries from the sun when under sail. Iddes Designs doesn’t offer specifics on the motors or the estimated range on the battery, but the general idea is that whoever owns it could simply go off the grid for as long as they wanted – and as long as the other supplies lasted.
Described as the best and most efficient superyacht of its class, Sail 55 is also primed for a life of luxury. As noted above, the interior has not been outlined yet, for the simple reason that the layout would be up to the buyer. That said, Sail 55 could sleep as many as 12 guests across six staterooms, and a small crew, and offer a slew of amenities.
The clean design also allows for almost unprecedented storage options on a ship of the kind. For instance, large tenders and a variety of water toys could be kept in a stow-away room under the deck. In terms of entertainment options, the main deck comes with a sizable deckhouse that offers uninterrupted surrounding views, and a shielded lounge area that would be just perfect for al fresco dining and informal gatherings.
“This is possibly the most capable ocean-going superyacht below 500GT now designed,” Jefferson said of Sail 55, when it was formally introduced in February 2022. “A superyacht worthy to embark on any voyage.”
Sail 55 remains, for the time being, a beautiful dream for a sustainable future.
