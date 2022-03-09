Iddes Yachts Introduces Sail 55, a Gorgeous and Fully-Electric Superyacht for All Seasons

autoevolution
Despite what the song says, you can always get what you want, or at least sometimes you can. Assuming you have the right budget for it, which is the only prerequisite, Iddes Yachts proposes a most luxurious and eco-friendly way to sail the world, including to the most far-reaching destinations.

9 Mar 2022, 12:35 UTC ·
International naval design and architecture studio Iddes Yachts, the same name behind one of the most spectacular superyacht concepts of the previous year, Earth300, is back in the headlines. This time, the build is not some utopian dream that will most likely never become true, but a tad more feasible: a fully-electric hybrid sailing superyacht, with off-grid capabilities and an absolutely gorgeous design.

It’s called Sail 55 and it is a sail-assisted electric-hybrid superyacht that would allow its owner to travel the seven seas with a clean conscience and, perhaps just as importantly, with no need to refuel. With increased eco-awareness and a desire for enhanced functionality, you can expect more designs like this one to pop up.

According to the design studio, Sail 55 is meant for yearly operation regardless of weather. This is thanks to its water, solar and wind energy recovering systems, large battery storage, and patented sail system.

Not only is this superyacht as suitable for short expeditions as it is for worldwide journeys because of its off-grid capabilities, but it’s also worthy of the superyacht classification. The interior is customizable, so the design studio isn’t offering as much as one render that would serve as guideline, but its ample volume of 500 GT would allow for 12-person accommodation, as well as a variety of uses.

Measuring 55 meters (180 feet) in total length, Sail 55 was penned by head designer Iván Salas Jefferson, who imagined it as a crossover between a traditional motor yacht and a dayboat. It’s the next generation of yachting, according to Iddes.

The patented ketch rig adds stability and comfort, which enables sailing in rough weather without the need for an additional advanced stabilization system. Optimized automated sail-handling systems make sailing comfortable and comparatively easy. Meanwhile, the deck is left uncluttered, which further expands available space and adds to the overall aesthetic appeal.

As a hybrid, Sail 55 is also powered by quiet electric motors and a Hydrosolar system that helps recharge the batteries from the sun when under sail. Iddes Designs doesn’t offer specifics on the motors or the estimated range on the battery, but the general idea is that whoever owns it could simply go off the grid for as long as they wanted – and as long as the other supplies lasted.

“The Sail 55 is the start of a revolution and inspiration for those who have ever dreamed about going to sea aboard a sailing yacht with no operational restrictions, spending as much time as wanted off the marinas to reconnect to the inherit nature of our human-ocean relationship,” the design studio says of the new concept.

Described as the best and most efficient superyacht of its class, Sail 55 is also primed for a life of luxury. As noted above, the interior has not been outlined yet, for the simple reason that the layout would be up to the buyer. That said, Sail 55 could sleep as many as 12 guests across six staterooms, and a small crew, and offer a slew of amenities.

The clean design also allows for almost unprecedented storage options on a ship of the kind. For instance, large tenders and a variety of water toys could be kept in a stow-away room under the deck. In terms of entertainment options, the main deck comes with a sizable deckhouse that offers uninterrupted surrounding views, and a shielded lounge area that would be just perfect for al fresco dining and informal gatherings.

“This is possibly the most capable ocean-going superyacht below 500GT now designed,” Jefferson said of Sail 55, when it was formally introduced in February 2022. “A superyacht worthy to embark on any voyage.”

The biggest problem with Sail 55, besides the fact that it doesn’t exist just yet, is the lack of additional details that would confirm, at least partially, that it might be built one day. From the official description and coverage in trade publications, you get the impression that this fully-electric sail-assisted superyacht could be built tomorrow if an interested buyer showed up but, at the same time, no price estimate or construction timeline is offered.

Sail 55 remains, for the time being, a beautiful dream for a sustainable future.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

