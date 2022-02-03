Sunreef 43M Eco Electric Catamaran Promises To Sail Forever Using Solar Energy

Sunreef is a Polish shipyard that masters the art of sustainable yachting with its Eco range of electric-powered catamarans. The latest and longest of them all is the Sunreef 43M Eco, and it features a unique quality, being able to sail indefinitely, thanks to a combination of energy-harnessing systems on board.
The Sunreef 43M Eco is a fully autonomous luxury yacht that tops the Eco range of green offerings from the Gdansk builder. The 140-foot multihull promises to be self-sufficient while cruising in complete harmony with the elements. The electric energy necessary for the electric motors comes from the photovoltaic panels that are seamlessly integrated into the hull, superstructure, bimini, boom, and mast of the yacht.
According to the yard, the 43M Eco can generate up to 50 kWp of clean energy to power both the electric motors and the onboard amenities. Speaking of motors, the cat is equipped with two 200 kW electric motors that propel her at a top speed of 14 knots, with a cruising speed of 11 knots. Of course, there are high-performance sails to complement the electric motors for the times the sun does not shine bright enough. Sunreef also says the 43M is also fitted with an advanced hydro-generation system that keeps producing green power while under sail.
The cat offers space for 12 guests and 7 crew in a luxurious setup that comprises a curated selection of ethically sourced woods, natural fabrics, and sustainable materials. She also features smart power and water management systems that promise to reduce overall energy consumption. The yacht’s invisible aft garage conceals two large personal watercrafts, electric water toys, and an inflatable catamaran.
The outdoors are the most impressive, though, with a large hydraulic platform and two fold-out bulwark terraces at the aft that can be lowered to create a vast walkaround beach club dubbed Ocean Lounge. This is a completely customizable space. The generous flybridge comes with a spa pool, a bar, and an outdoor movie theater, while the bow sports a second spa pool.
The best part though is the ability to sail all day long, all year round without worrying about range. That is if you take into account the 5,000-liter water tank capacity, that needs replenishing from time to time. Other than that, prepare to pay an undisclosed but humongous amount of money for this eco-yacht. If you want to know how much, bear in mind that Rafael Nadal paid around $5 million for the minuscule Sunreef 80 Eco, a 78-foot yacht.
According to the yard, the 43M Eco can generate up to 50 kWp of clean energy to power both the electric motors and the onboard amenities. Speaking of motors, the cat is equipped with two 200 kW electric motors that propel her at a top speed of 14 knots, with a cruising speed of 11 knots. Of course, there are high-performance sails to complement the electric motors for the times the sun does not shine bright enough. Sunreef also says the 43M is also fitted with an advanced hydro-generation system that keeps producing green power while under sail.
The cat offers space for 12 guests and 7 crew in a luxurious setup that comprises a curated selection of ethically sourced woods, natural fabrics, and sustainable materials. She also features smart power and water management systems that promise to reduce overall energy consumption. The yacht’s invisible aft garage conceals two large personal watercrafts, electric water toys, and an inflatable catamaran.
The outdoors are the most impressive, though, with a large hydraulic platform and two fold-out bulwark terraces at the aft that can be lowered to create a vast walkaround beach club dubbed Ocean Lounge. This is a completely customizable space. The generous flybridge comes with a spa pool, a bar, and an outdoor movie theater, while the bow sports a second spa pool.
The best part though is the ability to sail all day long, all year round without worrying about range. That is if you take into account the 5,000-liter water tank capacity, that needs replenishing from time to time. Other than that, prepare to pay an undisclosed but humongous amount of money for this eco-yacht. If you want to know how much, bear in mind that Rafael Nadal paid around $5 million for the minuscule Sunreef 80 Eco, a 78-foot yacht.