The ShadowLark Catamaran Is Built Around a Triton Submarine, Can Function as a Yacht

But there is yet another segment of the market that’s underserviced: affluent people who might still not be able to afford a superyacht or might not want one, film crews and researchers not needing such a massive vessel, and the tourist services that also offer submarine dives. For them, ShadowCat has a new proposition, one that is built around the 3-person submersible from Triton, the Triton 3300/3 MKII submarine.
It’s called ShadowLark, and it’s a Launch-and-Recovery Craft (LARC), designed specifically to carry and launch a submarine. Triton is hoping that, with this new vessel, ownership of a private submarine will expand beyond the one-percenters who could, until now, afford the superyacht to carry it. The ShadowLark is designed on naval architecture and marine engineering plans by Incat Crowther, exclusive partner for the ShadowCat division, and it’s meant as an all-in-one solution for a variety of purposes.
Most importantly of all, the ShadowLark is designed for offshore running. It is, in short, a shadow vessel, but one with reduced capacity and, perhaps more importantly, one that is meant to sail without a mothership. Granted, it could be used as a proper shadow vessel, assuming whoever owns the mothership is not particular about dimensions or luxury amenities, since it’s a downsize from fully-fledged shadow cats.
a perfect match, offering a “stable, protective and spacious at-sea platform” for it, with launching capabilities.
If need be, the vessel can be used as a standalone yacht or cruise solution for tourist services, ShadowCat points out. To that end, it’s equipped with a dive center, a galley and a lounge, a bar, and storage over three decks, including a garage that can also carry a tender and a pair of jet skis. The company doesn’t mention anything about guest capacity, but it does say the crew is limited to four people. Still, this could be a family vessel, given the number of decks and the fact that the final layout is customizable.
“Because all ShadowCat vessels are fully bespoke, this highly capable concept can be constructed as is or can serve as a starting point for a more customized option,” ShadowCat founder Robert Smith says. “For example, we can enlarge ShadowLark to house bigger submarines or to make room for additional leisure and entertainment areas.”
The sky and the depth of one’s wallet are the only limits.
ShadowCat says that a ShadowLark with its own Triton 3300 / MKII submarine is priced tentatively at $10 million, with an estimated delivery time of 14 months since the moment the contract is signed. No word on when deliveries will start.
The Triton 3300/3 MKII submarine is designed for three people, two guests and the pilot, and comes with a fully-customizable layout. It can dive at depths of up to 1,000 meters (3,300 feet) for up to 12 hours and has a payload of 800 kg (1,760 pounds). Like most Triton submersibles, it offers 360-degree views thanks to flawless, clear acrylic pressure hulls, which makes it perfect for cameras crews and researchers.
