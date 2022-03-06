autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's EV Month  
Car reviews:
 
Magari Superyacht Concept Is a Gorgeous, Luxurious Oasis of Relaxation
The ultimate dream superyacht, the boat of the future is not so much about performance as it is about a return to nature. Money can’t buy happiness, the saying goes, but it can definitely buy you an easier conscience and that much-coveted communion with Mother Nature.

Magari Superyacht Concept Is a Gorgeous, Luxurious Oasis of Relaxation

Home > News > Coverstory
6 Mar 2022, 07:08 UTC ·
Y721 will be the biggest sailing yacht in the world, and Jeff Bezos supposedly owns itY721 will be the biggest sailing yacht in the world, and Jeff Bezos supposedly owns itY721 will be the biggest sailing yacht in the world, and Jeff Bezos supposedly owns itY721 will be the biggest sailing yacht in the world, and Jeff Bezos supposedly owns itY721 will be the biggest sailing yacht in the world, and Jeff Bezos supposedly owns itY721 will be the biggest sailing yacht in the world, and Jeff Bezos supposedly owns itY721 will be the biggest sailing yacht in the world, and Jeff Bezos supposedly owns itY721 will be the biggest sailing yacht in the world, and Jeff Bezos supposedly owns itY721 will be the biggest sailing yacht in the world, and Jeff Bezos supposedly owns itDe Hef in Rotterdam, the bridge that will have to be dismantled for Jeff Bezos' megayacht
The Young Designer of the Year 2022 Award, held by luxury shipyard Oceanco and trade publication Boat International, is now underway. One of the finalists, the Magari superyacht, may have revealed a possible upcoming trend in the industry: nature-centric design. Custom superyachts are impressive, but a custom superyacht that is able to sail with minimum impact on the environment is even better.

Magari is one of the six finalists in the competition, the creation of Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya graduate Andres Otano Alonso. The winner of the competition will be announced at the Superyacht Design Festival in Milan, Italy, in June this year.

Unlike most design competitions, this one is based on an actual build underway at Oceanco. The shipyard notes that the brief asked for “a high-tech and environmentally-friendly design for a 65-meter [213-foot] motor yacht already under construction,” but that the design itself was entirely up to each contestant. Alonso suggests a sleek exterior inspired by the flowing lines in super- and hypercars, and an interior that helps create a floating oasis of relaxation. And pure luxury, of course.

Magari, which means “perhaps” in Italian, is environmentally-friendly but also nature-inspired. A hypothetical millionaire owner would not settle for just any fast boat, Alonso believes, but require a custom vessel that would provide privacy, and help him and his guests reconnect to nature. The fast and fluid exterior bears a striking resemblance to automotive designs thanks to the low profile and the two-tone superstructure. To it, Alonso adds an almost spa-like interior, with vast open and interconnected spaces, countless lounge areas, and biophilic designs inspired by modern architecture.

Magari is not just another superyacht, but a home away from home that would allow the owner to explore the world. One of the highlights is the central garden, which is made up of “rock and vegetable textures” and serves as skylight for the lower level, and “vertical axis of communication” between the main deck and the upper ones. This is just a fancy way of saying that the central garden goes from top to bottom and connects all the decks.

Guest accommodation is on the upper deck, but Alonso doesn’t say anything about guest capacity. He does note that the suites here come with 270-degree views thanks to expansive glazing, and terraces that open out to the sea. The owner suite is located on the lower deck, and features fold-down platforms, a private lounge and a private beach club, as well as a custom setup including a gaming and virtual reality room, a gym and wellness center, and a professional music studio. Whoever this hypothetical millionaire is, he does have very specific – and expensive – hobbies.

The main deck is the entertainment slash socializing area: large windows open out to blur the lines between interior and exterior, and rooms flow into one another to create “varied spaces” for dining and entertaining, including al fresco and more formal. Also here is a glass-bottomed infinity pool and a bar, with a sizable adjacent solarium.

The beach club opens on three sides for even more bonding with nature, and comes with a fireplace, a bar, and a very inviting U-shaped sofa. According to Boat International, all toys and tenders are stored forward on the main deck, with the possibility to launch and retrieve them through shell doors.

Solar panels are shown covering the entirety of the foredeck, which is Alonso’s way of saying the environmental footprint of Magari would be minimized. Sadly, he stops short of going into details like propulsion, consumption and range, and that would have been a good way to start.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show the most famous Oceanco build right now, Jeff Bezos' Project 721.

Magari superyacht concept luxury yacht sustainability solar power Oceanco WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories