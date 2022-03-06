Magari Superyacht Concept Is a Gorgeous, Luxurious Oasis of Relaxation

The Young Designer of the Year 2022 Award, held by luxury shipyard Oceanco and trade publication Boat International, is now underway. One of the finalists, the Magari superyacht, may have revealed a possible upcoming trend in the industry: nature-centric design. Custom superyachts are impressive, but a custom superyacht that is able to sail with minimum impact on the environment is even better.
Magari is one of the six finalists in the competition, the creation of Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya graduate Andres Otano Alonso. The winner of the competition will be announced at the Superyacht Design Festival in Milan, Italy, in June this year.
Unlike most design competitions, this one is based on an actual build underway at Oceanco. The shipyard notes that the brief asked for “a high-tech and environmentally-friendly design for a 65-meter [213-foot] motor yacht already under construction,” but that the design itself was entirely up to each contestant. Alonso suggests a sleek exterior inspired by the flowing lines in super- and hypercars, and an interior that helps create a floating oasis of relaxation. And pure luxury, of course.
Magari is not just another superyacht, but a home away from home that would allow the owner to explore the world. One of the highlights is the central garden, which is made up of “rock and vegetable textures” and serves as skylight for the lower level, and “vertical axis of communication” between the main deck and the upper ones. This is just a fancy way of saying that the central garden goes from top to bottom and connects all the decks.
Guest accommodation is on the upper deck, but Alonso doesn’t say anything about guest capacity. He does note that the suites here come with 270-degree views thanks to expansive glazing, and terraces that open out to the sea. The owner suite is located on the lower deck, and features fold-down platforms, a private lounge and a private beach club, as well as a custom setup including a gaming and virtual reality room, a gym and wellness center, and a professional music studio. Whoever this hypothetical millionaire is, he does have very specific – and expensive – hobbies.
The main deck is the entertainment slash socializing area: large windows open out to blur the lines between interior and exterior, and rooms flow into one another to create “varied spaces” for dining and entertaining, including al fresco and more formal. Also here is a glass-bottomed infinity pool and a bar, with a sizable adjacent solarium.
Boat International, all toys and tenders are stored forward on the main deck, with the possibility to launch and retrieve them through shell doors.
Solar panels are shown covering the entirety of the foredeck, which is Alonso’s way of saying the environmental footprint of Magari would be minimized. Sadly, he stops short of going into details like propulsion, consumption and range, and that would have been a good way to start.
