"World's Largest Sportfish Yacht" Reaches New Milestone in the Construction Process

This particular vessel currently in construction in the Netherlands, at Royal Huisman’s shipyard in Vollenhove, is touted as one unique project. Its manufacturers claim it’s the largest and most luxurious sportfish yacht in the world and one of the most iconic ones ever to be built.
Project 406 is a 171 ft (52 m)-long yacht now in the works at the Royal Huisman shipyard. The exterior, interior design, and naval architecture are entrusted to Vripack Yacht Design, which describes the ship as the most serious contender ever to be constructed in the sportfish category. Contracts for the vessel were signed at the end of 2020 and the yacht was unveiled last spring.
The companies involved in this project marked an important milestone a few days ago when the hull of the luxury yacht was turned in Vollenhove, Netherlands. Shared images reveal the so-called dramatic lines of Project 406, which promises to be an exceptional vessel.
There are still a lot of gaps to be filled when it comes to the details of the sportfish yacht, but we know that it features an Alustar aluminum hull, high bulwarks, and a long, sweeping bow. Project 406 will have a low, uncluttered aft cockpit positioned close to the water to offer a clear sight of the catch and easy access to gear.
Royal Huisman claims this will be the world’s largest sportfish yacht, boasting no less than six towering decks. It will be fitted not just for high-end sportfishing but also for luxurious living. One of its biggest attractions is the sky lounge that serves as a theater where you can sit and watch spectacular fish catches by day but becomes a lounge/dining area in the evening, offering the relaxed ambiance of a boutique hotel penthouse. Royal Huisman also plans to install exterior laser lighting onboard Project 406, as this appears to be the next trend in lighting, according to the shipbuilder.
There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding Project 406 but everything will become clearer as the yacht’s construction progresses. The vessel is scheduled for delivery next year.
