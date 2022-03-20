Award-Winning Lady May Is a Famous Luxury Yacht With an Innovative Spirit

Things started out great for this 150-foot (46 meters) pleasure craft. Built by one of the most prestigious shipyards in the world, as a custom boat for a passionate and experienced owner, who happened to be the former racecar driver and New Zealand businessman Neville Crichton, this yacht seemed to have a bright future ahead. Originally named Como, the Feadship yacht began its journey in 2014.
Como was an instant success, turning heads with its silver hull, sharp silhouette, and innovative architecture. It went on to win multiple awards in 2014 and 2015, including the ShowBoat Design Award for “Best Semi-Displacement Motor Yacht of 38m and above,” the Finest Interior Award for the “Best Private Yacht Below 50 m” and the Baccarat SuperYacht World Trophy.
With an exterior design by Dubois Naval Architects and interiors by the acclaimed Redman Whiteley Dixon (RWD), Como was innovative at the time, mainly due to the extensive use of glass in the superstructure including very large windows that offered stunning, uninterrupted views.
The interior was no less spectacular. In addition to the typical luxurious amenities, the yacht included a unique salon with a circular seating area placed on a compressed air cushion so that it can rotate 360 degrees, to face any part of the salon. White marble, stainless steel, and Macassar ebony were used throughout to create a sophisticated, modern look.
The boat’s performance was also up to par. Powered by twin 1,900 HP Caterpillar engines, it boasts a top speed of 19 knots (21.8 mph/35 kph) and a range of 3,000 nautical miles (3,452 miles/5,556 km). Designed to accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins, the beautiful vessel unveiled a luminous master suite with great views, thanks to the generous windows.
Everybody learned about the Lady May and its eccentric owner in 2020, when Steve Bannon, Trump’s campaign manager, and chief White House strategist, was literally arrested for federal charges while onboard Wengui’s yacht. Unlike the original owner, who used his experience with boats to create something new and exciting, the Chinese fugitive billionaire only turned Lady May into an infamous luxury toy.
At the beginning of this year, the superyacht came under the spotlight again, and not in a positive way. A $30 million loan that Wengui had taken back in 2008 and never repaid turned into a massive lawsuit against him. He then apparently tried to move the Lady May from the U.S. so that creditors wouldn’t get their hands on it.
Bloomberg reported that Wengui was fined $500,000 per day for each day he kept the Lady May hidden.
As for the beautiful superyacht, its fate hangs in the balance. Most likely, it will be sold to a new owner, one who will hopefully restore its initial reputation. Born out of passion and exquisite craftsmanship, Lady May was never meant to be associated with political and financial disgrace.
