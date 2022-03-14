Famous Entertainment Billionaire’s Adventure-Ready Yacht Boasts a Helipad and a Glam Tent

Billionaires usually have interesting life stories, but that of the Canadian co-founder of Cirque du Soleil is particularly colorful and thrilling. One of his many passions is diving and cruising around the world onboard his magnificent sailing yacht, although he is now ready to part with it.
Guy Laliberte’s destiny has been more exciting than many action movies. Best known for turning from a simple street-performing artist to an entertainment billionaire, Laliberte is also a professional poker player, renown DJ, and space tourist. 2005 was an important year for him – that’s when he purchased Tiara, even though he was waiting for a catamaran to be built for him at the time. He was charmed by the 178-foot (54 meters) yacht built by Alloy Yachts in New Zeeland.
Sailing yachts enable a unique connection to the sea, Laliberte told Boat International, also adding that one of the features that attracted him was the Bedouin tent that can be set up on the aft deck, for a magical al-fresco atmosphere, or for movie nights. Designed by Dubois, with interior styling by John Munford, Tiara unveils glamorous Art Deco accents, using mahogany, leather, and unique pieces from the 1930s.
In addition to its impressive 204-foot (62.5 meters) mast (apparently, the maximum height than can pass through the Panama Canal), Tiara boasts an aft deck that can land an eight-seat helicopter, a rare feature on sailing yachts. It also draws attention with its split-level master suite that includes a luxurious marble bathroom and a private lounge and study. The other cabins, which can accommodate up to 12 guests, have a flexible layout, and also come with en-suite bathrooms, entertainment centers and TV screens.
Since Laliberte is a DJ himself, the sailing yacht includes a premium DJ setup for party nights. A jacuzzi, a wet bar, and a large dining table welcome guests on the deck, while a varied selection of water toys is ready for fun adventures. Despite its age, Tiara is still a stunning boat, with great performance, due to a multimillion-dollar refit in 2019. It can hit 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph), and can cruise to remote areas thanks to a 5,900-nautical mile (6,780 miles/10,900) range.
The entertainment mogul is certainly not one those people who can simply retire – at 62, he is eager for new adventures, but Tiara won’t be joining him further – the glam vessel is up for grabs, with a price upon request, according to the Imperial yachts listing. After almost two decades, both Laliberte and Tiara are ready for a new path.
