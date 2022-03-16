Former Navy Seal Is Selling His $26.5M Superyacht, on Which He Spent 42 Days in Isolation

Some superyachts were infamously used as luxurious isolation solutions during the lockdown, and that’s when they showed their worth. While most of us were stuck at home during those times, others were experiencing a different type of isolation, in exotic, remote locations – an adventure they’ll certainly never forget.
You don’t hear about too many former Navy Seals becoming superyacht owners, but Mike Noell moved on to becoming a successful entrepreneur, who launched his first tactical gear brand, Blackhawk, more than a decade ago. One of his luxury toys turned out to be an award-winning, sophisticated yacht that had been built for the founder of Heesen Yachts himself, Frans Heesen, in 2012.
The 153-footer (47 meters) boasts an elegant exterior by Omega Architects and a modern, yet sophisticated interior by the acclaimed Bannenberg & Rowell. Noell and his family enjoyed it as a family yacht with six cabins that can accommodate up to 12 guests, a large jacuzzi, a full-beam cinema, and a wide selection of water toys.
But Odyssea also proved to be a self-sustaining vessel during challenging times. At the end of 2019, Noell and his family were planning to attend America’s Cup in New Zeeland. Despite its world-cruising capabilities, the yacht was shipped from the U.S. to Tahiti, to spare it from the wear and tear. At first, the family got to enjoy visiting different destinations in the area, but when the pandemic broke out, the kids (who studied in Miami) were sent back home, while Noell and his wife chose to stay isolated on board Odyssea.
The former Seal told Boat International that is was an exciting adventure, despite being very different from what they had originally intended. After refueling and getting supplies, they were able to stay around French Polynesia for a total of 42 days. In the end, the couple flew back home onboard another superyacht’s owner airplane, while the captain and crew cruised to Mexico – a trip that took 15 days.
It was an unforgettable experience, and the prestigious superyacht demonstrated that it’s more than just a toy. But it might also be the last adventure onboard Odyssea for Noell, as the superyacht is listed for sale at Imperial Yachts, with an asking price of $26.5 million – not too much for a yacht that proved that “the only thing she wouldn’t do is cook the food.”
