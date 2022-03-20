This Incredible Sailing Yacht Is Ready for This Year’s Thrash to the Onion Patch

Known to sailors as “the thrash to the Onion Patch,” on account of where it takes places and racing conditions, the race is scheduled to kick off this year on June 17 (that’s on a Friday), in Newport. 635 miles (1,022 km) and almost a week later, boats should arrive in Bermuda, where the winner should be crowned.
Some of the numbers coming our way from past races are incredible. For instance, close to 200 boats take part in the event each year – the largest fleet, with 256 boats, was assembled back in 2006, when the race celebrated its centennial.
Over the years, people flocked to the scene from 23 countries, congregating in crews averaging ten individuals, most of the times from the same family, and about 30 percent of the captains attending every two years are racing the Bermuda for the first time.
It’s unclear at this time how many crews will enlist for this year’s event, given how registration books open in June, but we do know at least one of the boats, and that would be this here cold-molded wood composite sailing yacht.
A sloop by configuration, the yacht sports a Douglas Fir and Western Red Cedar hull, and a combination between sails and diesel power that should make it a top performer in any racing event.
The LM46 has a displacement of 24,250 pounds, and moves under the power provided by the wind hitting 1,183 square feet (109 square meters) of sail, which is tied to a carbon mast. If that’s not enough, a Yanmar diesel engine is on deck to spin a MaxProp feathering propeller with the power of 80 hp and push the boat ahead.
Depending on the type of propulsion it uses, the yacht can reach a top speed of up to 10 knots, and when all the stars align and conditions are perfect, it can cover as much as 240 miles (386 km) in a single sailing day.
To support people’s needs, the LM46 is equipped with hot water heater, a propane stove, refrigerator with freezer, and two 78-gallon (355-liter) water tanks. For navigation purposes, the yacht relies on a plotter on a GPS-enabled iPad, and broadband radar with a range of 12 miles (19 km).
The LM46 was finished at the end of last year as the most recent addition to the list of over 110 yachts Lyman-Morse put together over the course of four decades, and it’s now probably navigating the waters of the world, wearing a proper name.
