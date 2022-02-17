Legendary Tech Billionaire’s Iconic Luxury Yacht Is Still an Awe-Inspiring Masterpiece

Some of the most iconic Silicon Valley tech billionaires also made waves with their head-turning superyachts, each with remarkable, unique features. In the case of Jim Clark’s Hyperion, this imposing vessel was not only the largest sloop at the time of its build, but also boasted a custom, highly-sophisticated control system.
As the founder of Silicon Graphics and Netscape, Jim Clark is one of the Silicon Valley living legends. Back in 1998, he used his expertise for an unconventional project – developing a unique sailing yacht equipped with the most advanced computers at the time. Instead of the conventional board electronics, Hyperion’s sailing system, lighting, entertainment, and environmental systems were controlled by a custom software and LCD touch screens. This, in addition to being the largest sloop, with the tallest mast.
The 155-footer (47 meters) was built by what is considered in the industry to be the best sailing yacht shipyard in the world, the famous Dutch company Royal Huisman. The exterior design by German Frers and interior design by Peter Beeldsnijder stood the test the time, blending high performance with a luxurious, classic style.
Hyperion is just as lavish as a superyacht – its main salon unfolds over two levels, with a lounge and a piano on the lower one, and a formal dining area, plus an entertainment center, on the upper one. Up to six guests can be accommodated in three cabins, each with en-suite bathrooms, luxurious woodwork, and state-of-the-art entertainment systems. The master’s suite also includes a private relaxation area and an office. There’s plenty of room for sun lounging and even al-fresco dining on the deck area.
Even though it’s been surpassed by others in terms of size, this iconic vessel is still a head-turner. In 2015, it was completely refitted, including upgrades for the navigation systems and propulsion shaft. In addition to its timeless design, it boasts a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph).
Described as an ideal option for luxury charter, the Hyperion is also ready for a new owner (it only had two owners until now, including Jim Clark), according to IYC, where it’s listed for almost $15 million (€12.95 million).
