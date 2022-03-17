200 Ft. Bespoke Beauty RIO Nails Its First Set of Tests on the Open Sea

The 203 ft (62 m) Italian-made yacht RIO first dipped its hull in the water two months ago when it enjoyed a spectacular launch accompanied by a pompous ceremony. Now the vessel marks another milestone, nailing its first set of sea trials.
Italian shipbuilder CRN recently announced that its Project C138, a.k.a. RIO, passed its first set of functional tests, inspections, and trials, performed by the company’s team of engineers and technicians. They were assisted in their work by external specialists who were in charge of verifying the ship’s “standards of excellence”, its design, build quality, as well as its level of comfort and performance.
The RIO was designed on the outside by Omega Architects, while its interior was entrusted to Paulina Exclusive Interiors. The bespoke motor yacht has a gross tonnage of 1,218 tonnes and a 36.7 ft (11.2 m) beam. It is equipped with two Caterpillar 3512C engines and likes to cruise at a speed of 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph), but can reach a top speed of 15 knots (17 mph/27 kph).
What stands out even at first glance is the ship’s sporty design, with its near-vertical bow and flowing hull lines. This masterpiece of a motor yacht is spacious and luminous, both when it comes to its outdoor living areas and its interior spaces.
The RIO has four decks and can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins. Guests can move between decks using an elevator. The owner’s suite is located on the main deck and there are five additional cabins, of which two are VIP rooms. One of them is on the main deck forward while the other is on the lower deck aft. The remaining three cabins are located on the lower deck.
With luxury and refinement in mind, the RIO was designed to offer the most relaxing and exquisite cruising experience. The owner’s deck is described as an oasis of intimacy and can also serve as a social zone. Guests can also enjoy a beach club with a wellness lounge and a fitness area.
CRN doesn’t mention anything yet about what’s next for the RIO, but we’ll keep you posted.
You can watch the launch video of the yacht below.
