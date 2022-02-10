Real-Estate Millionaire’s Former Luxury Yacht Is a Stunning Sporty Toy With Italian DNA

Throughout its long life, a luxury yacht can change ownership several times, each time entering a new family and starting new adventures, usually marked by a changed name, as well. This seems to be the case for this unusual, sleek yacht with an Italian DNA.
We rarely see a luxury yacht that’s both sporty, sleek, and perfect for family vacations. At first glance, Rock 13 immediately stands out as a James Bond-inspired ultra-stylish toy for extravagant adventures at seas. With its unusual black exterior and sharp silhouette, the 135-footer (41 meters) built by the Italian shipyard Baglietto seems more appropriate for an adventurous owner, than a family.
But the interior designed by Studio Gagliardi is surprising, revealing very bright, luminous spaces, and a layout that’s well thought out for multi-generational vacations. The spacious flybridge flaunts not only an al-fresco dining area for 12 guests, plus a bar, but also a cinema room, perfect for family evenings. There’s also plenty of room for socializing at the sunbathing area on the main deck aft, and on the large swim platform. The main salon and interior dining area are just as spacious.
Up to ten guests can be accommodated in five cabins, and a wide selection of water toys has something for everybody, including a stylish Williams Jet tender. Although it was built back in 2004, the Rock 13 was refitted in 2020, so its performance is still at a high level. This sporty boat can reach 28 knots (32 mph/51.8 kph), but also comes with a full set of stabilizers, for increased comfort onboard.
This black beauty was initially known as Ability, as its original owner was a UK-based real-estate mogul, founder of the Ability Group. But it seems that property millionaire Andreas Panayiotou recently went for a new luxury toy, leaving Ability in the hands of a new wealthy owner. The boat’s new name could indicate a link to the Florida-based founder of Rock 13 Tequila, but that’s just a rumor. In any case, the good news is that whoever wants to try out this sporty, stylish yacht for themselves, can do so for $175,000 per week, according to the Fraser listing.
