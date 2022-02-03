Leonardo Ferragamo’s $16.4M Luxury Toy Is One of the World’s Most Beautiful Sailing Yachts

The unmistakable Italian craftsmanship and style are renown across many domains, from automobile design to fashion design and yacht building. On the other hand, sailing is still one of the most elegant hobbies in the world of the rich and famous, so it’s only natural for an internationally acclaimed Italian fashion mogul to own a spectacular sailing yacht.
Like several other Italian fashion brands, Ferragamo is a family business with deep roots. The famous Salvatore Ferragamo’s sons carried on his legacy, and last year, Leonardo took over the non-executive president role of the fashion empire from his brother, Ferrucio Ferragamo. But Leonardo is also known for being involved in the luxury yacht world, with a controlling interest in the Finnish yard Nautor’s Swan, since 1998. He has owned no less than six sailing yachts delivered by this yard, and the majestic Solleone is his seventh.
Built in 2015, on the yard’s Swan 115-001 S platform, the Solleone is 115-foot (35 meters) long, with enough room for up to nine guests, in four cabins. It’s considered one of the most beautiful performance sailing yachts, which is obvious from the sleek exterior designed by German Frers, to the Italian-style interior, created by Nautor’s Swan and the famous Michele Bonan. Inside the elegant cream-and-Navy spaces, reminding of a luxury mansion in Florence, almost everything is made by hand, Robb Report reveals.
Unlike other famous yacht owners, Ferragamo made his sailing yacht available for charter very soon, for more than $100,000 per week. It’s not surprising, considering that the stunning vessel’s annual operating costs amounted to $600,000 a few years ago. At the time, it was even recognized among the top 14 luxury yachts available for charter.
The Solleone (named after Leonardo’s two children) also boasts a convertible layout that’s family-friendly, a large swim platform, and a varied selection of water toys. Powered by one Scania engine, it can reach a top speed of 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph).
Those who would like to own such a successful, remarkable sailing yacht, have the chance to do so, as the Solleone is available for sale, for $16.4 million, through Fraser. The Italian fashion magnate is probably ready for luxury yacht number eight.
