Princess Launched an $8.5 Million Yacht With the Features and Amenities of a Superyacht

Usually, there are not that many three-decker 80 foot-class yachts available, and, if they are, they cannot offer as much room as the Princess X80. The main reason for that is that the shipbuilder moved the helm from the main to the upper deck. So, let's start from the top to understand this beauty.
The pilot room is positioned in the fore area on the flybridge, which is unusual for this class size. Princess installed a seat for the captain and a bench on the side for those who want to admire the view ahead while sitting behind a window. After all, sometimes it is better to stay inside, isn't it? A sliding pair of doors can separate the helm from a salon fitted with sofas and a table. The large glass panels allow natural light to get inside. On the aft, a private area with benches and a wet bar offers room for at least nine people and, moreover, a folding dining table.
There are plenty of storage areas, under the bed and on the rear side of the suite, next to the big TV screen. Thanks to the 6 meters (20 ft) wide ship, the cabin is wide enough to accommodate a king-size bed. Of course, the en-suite features a rainfall shower and a toilet.
There is a glass door on the port side that allows the owner to access the bow area, where a hot tub and a few sunbeds are installed. Princess says that it can arrange a social site with seats and a table, but the owner of the Perla (Pearl), the name of this X80 yacht, chose another setup.
Moving to the aft area, inside, there is the main saloon with a galley on the starboard. A practical feature is a slide-up wall that can completely separate the saloon from the galley. At the back, there is another deck with a social space with seats and a bar.
The attention to detail is awe-inspiring for this $8.5 million brand new yacht. Every piece of furniture, every cabinet, every drawer is carefully crafted like in a five-star hotel suite. Moreover, the sound system features ceiling-mounted speakers, thus creating a surround system. The lights inside the cabins are LEDs, and they can offer either a diffuse or bright light, depending on the time of day and guests' mood.
Moving on to the engineering department, we found a pair of V12 MAN engines, which provides 1,874 hp (1,900 PS) each. They are fueled by 1,861 U.S. gal (7,046 liters) diesel tanks. There is also an option for a 2,350 U.S. gal (8,895 liters) tank. Top speed is rated at a healthy 31 knots (35.7 mph/57.4 kph). The overall length is 82 ft (25.17 m). Thanks to its 5" 10' (1.77 m) draft, the Princess X80 can access even smaller ports or rivers.
one thing that this ship is missing when compared to most superyachts, that is a lazarette for water toys. It has none. Yet, considering how wide the aft lower deck is, there might be room for a ski-jet. Just in case someone wants to cut through the waves faster than this superb 79.4 short-tons (72 metric-tons) yacht.
Worth mentioning that, as standard, the X80 offers just four bedrooms, with the option for a conference room instead of the master suite. But really, why need a third saloon on a vessel that already has two?
