Bronson 50 Gives You the Thrills of a Powerboat, Boasts Stunning Premium Features

If thrills and relaxation at sea are equally important for you, a top-of-the-line powerboat would be a great option. With a clever, luxurious design that’s comparable to that of a yacht and a 40-knot (46 mph) top speed, the Dutch Bronson 50 gives you the best of both worlds, whether you want to get your adrenaline pumping or enjoy a cocktail with your friends, on the deck.

