Bronson 50 Gives You the Thrills of a Powerboat, Boasts Stunning Premium Features

If thrills and relaxation at sea are equally important for you, a top-of-the-line powerboat would be a great option. With a clever, luxurious design that’s comparable to that of a yacht and a 40-knot (46 mph) top speed, the Dutch Bronson 50 gives you the best of both worlds, whether you want to get your adrenaline pumping or enjoy a cocktail with your friends, on the deck.
When a boat manufacturer that’s building (pun intended) on the Dutch heritage in the maritime industry is launching a boat that gets nominated for European Powerboat of the Year in 2021, you know you’re in for a real treat. Steeler’s Bronson 50 manages to pack sophisticated features and top performance at 49.18 feet (14.99 meters) and a 32,000 lbs (16 tons) weight.
The layout of this powerboat was meant to provide maximum functionality and plenty of space for socializing, without sacrificing its look, which is no less impressive than that of a luxury yacht.
The integrated cockpit and cabin area are designed as an open space so that guests who normally don’t have enough room to join in, can now easily do so while chilling on a wind-protected bench, with side tables that also provide storage space. The cozy sunbeds with adjustable backrests are most likely to become everyone’s favorite spot on the boat.
Moving forward, lounge benches with tables are great for enjoying a snack and a drink, with enough room for at least eight people. Speaking of snacks, there’s also a chic kitchenette downstairs, which isn’t closed off, so that whoever is in there can stay in contact with the person at the helm.
Thanks to the split-level design, the sofa in the lounge area is the perfect way of relaxing without being isolated from the rest. And, in case the weather gets bad, the elegant glass sides and glass roof can protect the entire area, with a simple push of a button.
The interior is no less spacious and elegant. The master suite with a shower room is complemented by a full-beam VIP cabin. Considering that the lounge settee can also convert into a bed, the Bronson 50 can accommodate up to six guests.
Designed to combine the sleek silhouette of a powerboat with the luxury features of a yacht, Steeler’s Bronson 50 looks promising for anyone who expects top quality and amazing experiences at sea.
