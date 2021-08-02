One Regular Pool Not Enough for This Superyacht, It Boasts a Saltwater Pool Too

It’s no secret that “more is more” is one of the governing principles of superyacht design. When you think you’ve seen the most lavish design and extravagant features, an even more outrageous concept blows the rest out of the water.
If we’re talking about a yacht manufacturing brand that is known for its luxurious offerings that can satisfy even the most exquisite tastes, it’s certain that every new product it launches has to live up to the expectations and bring forth an enticing novelty. This has certainly been the case for Turquiose Yachts, known for its ultra-extravagant line-up.
One of these sophisticated boats is the 252-foot (77 meters) long Quantum, which combines a sporty look with high-end design features and accommodation innovations that are fit for a billionaire.
Created together with Ken Freivokh Design, Quantum first shows a powerful silhouette, with a slightly flared bow. The main treasure it hides is the 2-pool concept, a fresh water one and a saltwater counterpart. Why choose one, when you can have both? The drive-in tender bay on the lower deck, within the beach club, is what doubles as a saltwater pool, with direct sea access for the guests.
This type of tender, also known as a “float in, float out garage” is very trendy in the world of superyachts, because it gives the owner more privacy. This is why Turquoise Yachts designed the upper, fresh water pool with a hexagonal glass grid that allows sunlight to reach the beach club below – so that guests can board or disembark from the tender in an "undercover” fashion. Plus, you can imagine how beautiful that looks.
A total of 14 guests can be accommodated in the six double or twin staterooms on the main deck. During the day, they can enjoy the large open space on the deck, with a cinema-like, rotating seating arrangement, and at night they can party in the generous dining room. Besides the drive-in tender, there’s another garage that can house the owner and guests’ toys, including a limousine tender and multiple jetskis.
Speaking of the owner, the master stateroom on the upper deck offers a magnificent panoramic view, plus access to the private Jacuzzi and wide helipad. And, if anybody gets tired of the different pools, they can always go all the way up to the bridge deck, where they can watch how the yacht is controlled, and enjoy the navigation experience for themselves.
