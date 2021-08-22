900-HP Manitou LX Is the Ultimate Performance Pontoon, Takes You to Watersports Heaven

Some people only want to lay in the sun, on a yacht’s deck. Others need more action, and can’t imagine being on the water without doing something exciting, like watersports or fishing. These are the folks who would be thrilled by this new pontoon boat that is designed for performance, with advanced digital features and incredible horsepower.
Manitou is a BRP brand, so you can expect high quality from a company that specializes in adventure vehicles, from ATVs to boats. The newly-launched 2022 Manitou lineup has something for everybody, from the entry-level Aurora LE pontoon boat, to the top-of-the-line, luxurious Manitou XT.
The LX model is the sport version that’s ready for adrenaline-pumping fun out on a lake, whether you’re in the mood for some water skiing, or just feel like having a fishing contest with your buddies. When it comes to performance, there are two things that make the Manitou LX stand out.
First, the hull is built with the V-toon technology, based on a specific size and positioning of the center tube and lifting strakes. Basically, what this is supposed to do is allow the pontoon to move faster, handle corners with better agility, and be capable of the same performance even at high speed or in challenging conditions. Second, if you’re up for it, this year’s LX can crank up to 900 HP, thanks to the new dual engines.
To make things even more fun, there’s an upgraded sound system. The JL head unit and LED speakers, placed on the wakeboard tower, help get everyone onboard in party mode. And, speaking of the watersports tower, it also comes with power controls and can be raised or lowered straight from the Garmin digital dashboard.
The digital system not only allows you to control your boat through a remote key fob and your smartphone, but it also makes navigating much easier due to the digital chartplotter (a device that combines GPS data with electronic charts).
Pricing for the 2022 Manitou LX begins at $63,940, with the option of upgrading to the limited package or the premium package, for additional features like a storage compartment, extra LED lights, or color-matching fiberglass walls.
The LX model is the sport version that’s ready for adrenaline-pumping fun out on a lake, whether you’re in the mood for some water skiing, or just feel like having a fishing contest with your buddies. When it comes to performance, there are two things that make the Manitou LX stand out.
First, the hull is built with the V-toon technology, based on a specific size and positioning of the center tube and lifting strakes. Basically, what this is supposed to do is allow the pontoon to move faster, handle corners with better agility, and be capable of the same performance even at high speed or in challenging conditions. Second, if you’re up for it, this year’s LX can crank up to 900 HP, thanks to the new dual engines.
To make things even more fun, there’s an upgraded sound system. The JL head unit and LED speakers, placed on the wakeboard tower, help get everyone onboard in party mode. And, speaking of the watersports tower, it also comes with power controls and can be raised or lowered straight from the Garmin digital dashboard.
The digital system not only allows you to control your boat through a remote key fob and your smartphone, but it also makes navigating much easier due to the digital chartplotter (a device that combines GPS data with electronic charts).
Pricing for the 2022 Manitou LX begins at $63,940, with the option of upgrading to the limited package or the premium package, for additional features like a storage compartment, extra LED lights, or color-matching fiberglass walls.