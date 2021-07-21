Looking for Speed? The Super Sportivo Flies on the Water Like a Silver Arrow

The Fascinating Stories Behind Some of The Most Famous Italian Carmakers’ Logos

One word is enough to describe what this new yacht is all about, and that is performance. For yachting enthusiasts who want to enjoy the thrills of high speed, ISA’s new yacht was created to become one of the fastest boats on the market, in its category. Equipped with three 2,000 hp MAN engines, and thanks to its hydrojet propulsion, the Aldabra can reach a maximum speed of 55 knots (63 mph).The Italian company created a niche line for super speed lovers a few years ago, using hydrojet propulsion for the first time. Architect Casali and a top-notch technical team led by engineer Arnaboldi joined forces to develop the ISA Super Sportivo line, at the Palumbo Superyachts shipyard, in Italy In line with its Italian heritage , this super speed yacht looks streamlined and elegant, with a deep V-shaped bow and a perfectly-integrated deckhouse with double-curved front windows. In order to keep it lightweight, the furniture, flooring and ceiling were made of materials that are not too heavy. The dashboard has an ergonomic design and, on the starboard, 2 electric lift carbon tables can be used in multiple ways.The interior, which was also designed by Marco Casali, can be configured with 3 to 5 guest cabins, besides the 2 crew cabins with separate access. Leather, carbon and steel are used throughout, to give the Super Sportivo a clean look and premium style. According to the manufacturer, LED lighting was used as a strategic element, to enhance certain design accents. Like all luxury yachts , the Super Sportivo is completely customizable.In addition to the sophisticated design and performance characteristics, this new model also packs a transformer, a Seakeeper 35 (for almost 95% roll reduction), and a 4-meter (13 feet) tender.The Super Sportivo 100ft GTO will make its first appearance at the upcoming Cannes Yachting Festival, in September.