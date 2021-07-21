D50 Open Yacht Proves Size Doesn’t Matter – Filled With Things You Can't Imagine

The folks responsible for the vessel before you are De Antonio Yachts. If you’ve never heard of this team, not a problem. They’re a yachting crew out of Barcelona, Spain, with a knack for creating vessels that seem to defy logic.
Why do I say this, well, the D50 Open is considered the new flagship for this team, and, wait for it, includes layouts that fit up to three guest rooms, two bathrooms, and one crew cabin. Did I mention that the ship only comes in with a length of 14.3 m (47 ft)? That's it. That's all the space this team needs to offer you luxuries you’d normally find on much larger vessels. Even the beam is of just 4.4 m (14.4 ft), and the draft of just .70 m (2.3 ft). That’s almost knee high! This means that you can basically drive this boat anywhere there’s water.
How is this achieved? This insane speed comes down to hull design and engine power. For the hull, the team uses GRP, meaning it’s light, will withstand vibrations quite well, and doesn’t rust. Overall, 11 tons is all this craft displaces.
As for the engines, the D50 uses up to four outboard motors that lay beautifully hidden below the ship. I did mention “up to” because you can strap anywhere from two to four Mercury engines to this trinket, in total equaling up to 1,800 hp. Yup, that’ll hit that 50-knot mark.
As for amenities and comfort features, get this. The front of the D50 includes a pool. No joke. However, this seems to be an option as the manufacturer’s brochure doesn’t show this feature offered standard. Oh, by the way, if you check the builder’s website for a price on a D50, you won’t find one. It’s like one of those ritzy and expensive restaurants where there are no prices in the menu; if you need to know how much you'll pay, you probably can’t afford to eat there.

If you haven’t checked out the gallery yet, do so, in particular, the interior. Take a minute and try remembering that you’re on such a small craft. The way space has been maximized is, again, through modular furniture. For example, one room can transform into an interior lounge, while others into meeting rooms or whatever else you have in mind. After all, it is your vessel, and De Antonio is more than happy to make your dream yacht a reality. Maybe that’s why there’s no price anywhere to be found; it’s all custom built.
However candid the manufacturer may be with a price for this yacht, we tracked down a price, and these babies can reach upwards of $850,000 (€721,300 at current exchange rates) or more, depending on the dealership. Small price to pay for a vessel packed with some much goodness.
