D50 Open Yacht Proves Size Doesn’t Matter – Filled With Things You Can't Imagine

The allure of owning a yacht is something that affects all humans alike. Some, on the other hand, settle for something just as nice, only smaller and cheaper. Cue the D50 Open yacht.

21 Jul 2021, 06:28 UTC ·
The folks responsible for the vessel before you are De Antonio Yachts. If you’ve never heard of this team, not a problem. They’re a yachting crew out of Barcelona, Spain, with a knack for creating vessels that seem to defy logic.

Why do I say this, well, the D50 Open is considered the new flagship for this team, and, wait for it, includes layouts that fit up to three guest rooms, two bathrooms, and one crew cabin. Did I mention that the ship only comes in with a length of 14.3 m (47 ft)? That's it. That's all the space this team needs to offer you luxuries you’d normally find on much larger vessels. Even the beam is of just 4.4 m (14.4 ft), and the draft of just .70 m (2.3 ft). That’s almost knee high! This means that you can basically drive this boat anywhere there’s water.

Now, the D50 is meant to be a vessel like none other, so to give you an experience you won’t forget, De Antonio decided to create a yacht that reaches speeds upwards of 50 knots, around 58 mph. Imagine waking your guests up by punching this sucker to full blast for breakfast.

How is this achieved? This insane speed comes down to hull design and engine power. For the hull, the team uses GRP, meaning it’s light, will withstand vibrations quite well, and doesn’t rust. Overall, 11 tons is all this craft displaces.

As for the engines, the D50 uses up to four outboard motors that lay beautifully hidden below the ship. I did mention “up to” because you can strap anywhere from two to four Mercury engines to this trinket, in total equaling up to 1,800 hp. Yup, that’ll hit that 50-knot mark.

As for amenities and comfort features, get this. The front of the D50 includes a pool. No joke. However, this seems to be an option as the manufacturer’s brochure doesn’t show this feature offered standard. Oh, by the way, if you check the builder’s website for a price on a D50, you won’t find one. It’s like one of those ritzy and expensive restaurants where there are no prices in the menu; if you need to know how much you'll pay, you probably can’t afford to eat there.

The rest of the upper deck includes tons of furniture that’s modular and allows you to setup an array of spaces. From lounge beds to al-fresco dining and possibly a little dance floor, all can be had aboard the D50. I did tell you that size doesn’t matter. The cabin layout you choose will also affect your furniture features, so choose wisely.

If you haven’t checked out the gallery yet, do so, in particular, the interior. Take a minute and try remembering that you’re on such a small craft. The way space has been maximized is, again, through modular furniture. For example, one room can transform into an interior lounge, while others into meeting rooms or whatever else you have in mind. After all, it is your vessel, and De Antonio is more than happy to make your dream yacht a reality. Maybe that’s why there’s no price anywhere to be found; it’s all custom built.

Last but not least, because I know you folks like garages; I must say, I don’t know how the designers did it, but they’ve somehow managed to include a tender garage aboard the D50. I’m sorry to disappoint, but a car may have been a tad too much. But give this team enough time and I'm sure some future owner will want this feature included. Just take out a bedroom.

However candid the manufacturer may be with a price for this yacht, we tracked down a price, and these babies can reach upwards of $850,000 (€721,300 at current exchange rates) or more, depending on the dealership. Small price to pay for a vessel packed with some much goodness.

