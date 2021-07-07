Fiery PGA Pro Golfer Uses His 2021 Roush Super Duty for Both Work and Summer Fun

Although the rumor mill hints that Roush Performance is on to something very Bronco in nature, it seems that at least on an official level the Livonia, Michigan-based high-performance aftermarket company is off to something stranger. As such, it has recently been promoting its vehicles through various off-beat collaborations.
Strictly speaking, apart from the 2021 Roush Ford Bronco the company has been teasing itself on occasions, the aftermarket high-performance specialist is about done with its 2021 model year roster of novelties. So, what else is left other than promoting them by any means necessary? And the brand’s strategists seem to find interesting and quirky ways to do so.
For example, they delivered a supercharged helping hand (along with a boat-towing 2021 Roush F-150) to Indmar Marine Engines. It’s a company specialized in taking the Super Duty V8 mills and turning them into the inboard Raptor series of 6.2-liter marine automobile engines. Now, this might have triggered a Eureka-type spark for Roush, since the company charged on with showcasing the 2021 Ford F-Series Super Duty next.
But it’s not just any high-performance pickup truck on show. Instead, it’s one owned by Harold Varner III, a PGA Tour Pro Golfer star that seemingly “lives his life to the fullest every day.” And, according to Roush, that includes using their Super Duty build for just about anything. Seriously, there’s a wide array of “chores” on display, from golf training to gathering up the junk from the household premises.
Of course, it’s not all work and no fun. As such, the Roush Super Duty appears to be a neat companion for both summer (boating) road trips, plain old grass- and dirt-munching off-road entertainment, as well as the quieter (but fiery – see what we mean at the 1:52 mark) moments of relaxation. And it should be, since for at least $14,150 above the base vehicle, Roush is giving the truck a healthy dose of performance styling to add to its already proven capability.
