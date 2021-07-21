3 Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback Will Have New Cells and Increased Range

2 Taycan Sales Surge Puts Porsche on Course for Record Year on U.S. Market

VW Group's BEV Offensive on Schedule, Deliveries in 1st Half 2021 Nearly Triple

In terms of cold hard numbers, the Volkswagen Group is still far behind Tesla's output, but we guess the more important aspect worth mentioning is that the gap is closing. And it's closing fast. 143 photos



However, thanks to the release of a few key models, the number has now grown by no less than 165 percent, with the Group's products registering an increase in demand in every major region. Growth can also be noticed across all of the Group's brands, with Volkswagen providing the biggest leap, but all the rest (Audi, Porsche, Seat, Skoda, MAN) chipping in as well for the grand total of 170,939 BEVs delivered to customers during Q1 and Q2 2021.



Based on region, the biggest percentual growth was registered in the "Rest of the world" (335.2%), closely followed by the USA (321.2%), with the release of the



When it comes to brands, it's no surprise that Volkswagen is the one in lead, though Porsche and Skoda both registered significant percentual growths (342.5% and 257.2%, respectively). Volkswagen Passenger Cars account for 92,859 sold units during this year's first six months, up from just 32,881 in 2020, with



Demand for EV output significantly by delivering 17,697 units, with the most of it (15,242) coming in the second quarter.



Speaking of quarters, all Volkswagen Group brands with the sole exception of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles have had a much better second quarter, with Volkswagen Passenger Cars more than doubling its figures (30,735 for Q1, 62,124 for Q2) and



Volkswagen also points out that its delivery of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) is registering a meteoric rise as well having more than tripled its figures worldwide, reaching a total very similar to that of the BEVs: 171,300. That represents a 204.2 percent increase over the first half of last year.



There is still a long way to go for the Volkswagen Group to meet the targets it set for itself in the aftermath of the Dieselgate scandal, but there's also a bit of time left. During the first half of 2020, the Volkswagen Group sold just 64,462 battery-powered electric cars in the entire world, a figure that was on the rise compared to the year before, but still far from satisfactory for a conglomerate the size of the German giant.However, thanks to the release of a few key models, the number has now grown by no less than 165 percent, with the Group's products registering an increase in demand in every major region. Growth can also be noticed across all of the Group's brands, with Volkswagen providing the biggest leap, but all the rest (Audi, Porsche, Seat, Skoda, MAN) chipping in as well for the grand total of 170,939 BEVs delivered to customers during Q1 and Q2 2021.Based on region, the biggest percentual growth was registered in the "Rest of the world" (335.2%), closely followed by the USA (321.2%), with the release of the ID.4 crossover the main driving force behind the latter. However, if we're talking volumes, it's the European market that provides the bulk with a total of 128,078 cars, even if that's just a 156.3% growth over the previous year.When it comes to brands, it's no surprise that Volkswagen is the one in lead, though Porsche and Skoda both registered significant percentual growths (342.5% and 257.2%, respectively). Volkswagen Passenger Cars account for 92,859 sold units during this year's first six months, up from just 32,881 in 2020, with Audi a strong second with 32,775 units (up from 19,359).Demand for Porsche 's EVs is also on the rise with the Stuttgart-based brand selling 19,822 units, a massive leap from last year's lowly 4,480. Skoda, the VW Group's more budget-friendly brand, has also increased itsoutput significantly by delivering 17,697 units, with the most of it (15,242) coming in the second quarter.Speaking of quarters, all Volkswagen Group brands with the sole exception of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles have had a much better second quarter, with Volkswagen Passenger Cars more than doubling its figures (30,735 for Q1, 62,124 for Q2) and Skoda multiplying them by more than five times (2,455 in Q1, 15,242 in Q2).Volkswagen also points out that its delivery of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) is registering a meteoric rise as well having more than tripled its figures worldwide, reaching a total very similar to that of the BEVs: 171,300. That represents a 204.2 percent increase over the first half of last year.There is still a long way to go for the Volkswagen Group to meet the targets it set for itself in the aftermath of the Dieselgate scandal, but there's also a bit of time left.

load press release