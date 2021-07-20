autoevolution
Launch 27 Is the 166k Day Boat That Makes You Feel Like a Millionaire
Some folks believe that luxury and style is meant to cost a fortune. Not always. In the case of well-known American Chris Craft, luxury, style, and even speed, come in as rather affordable.

Chris Craft (CC), a company that’s now part of the Winnebago Industries group, seems to be able to offer luxury day boats at about the same price as an RV. However, this watercraft manufacturer goes back way beyond the day of Winnebago.

The year is 1874 and Chris Smith & Sons Boat Company saw its firs days. Over the years, this family-run business became known for building some of the world’s fastest and most extravagant mahogany boats and crafts. As technology advanced, so did building materials, but the same taste for fine detailing and the use of wood still brings an allure to the CC that’s sure to make you understand why they’re now part of Winnebago Industries.

As for the vessel you see here, this is the Launch 27. It’s meant to be the “finest” vessel of this category from CC. Just so you have an idea of what it is you’re being shown, the 27 comes in with a starting price of $166,600 (€141,395 at current exchange rates); I did mention that it costs as much as an RV. You though I meant one of those cheaper ones?

But for this price you get a handmade and tuned vessel that will give you summer lake parties an elevated feel. Just look at it. Imagining myself in the 27, the only things missing from my life would be a 9 a.m. tee time, a Lacrosse jersey, and/or tennis in the afternoon.

Overall, the 27 comes in with a length of 26.6 ft (8.12 m), with a beam of 8.5 ft (2.6 m), and a dry weight of just 5,580 lbs (2,531 kg). If that’s not enough for you, think of it this way, you can bring ten people aboard this ship. This is made possible by a pass-thru layout that allows guests to occupy both the aft and bow of the 27 at the same time.

All furnishings are elegantly covered with UV-resistant vinyl and even employ the use of hand-stitched leather in some places. The bow is suitable for about three to six guests depending on if folks are lounging or not, and the rest housed along the walls of the 27 behind the cockpit.

Even further aft, another lounge bed is seen. However, if the vessel is at a standstill for some water fun, this lounge bed reveals a teak stepping board meant for traveling to the “beach” deck. Also hidden underneath this massive lounge pad is the engine compartment, which also hides a Bimini. Once aft, guests can deploy a folding ladder in order to access the ship easier upon their return from the waters.

One feature guests should enjoy is the endless storage space aboard the 27. If all ten guests bring personal belongings, everything should be able to be hidden away from sight and protected. Oh, guess what, there’s also a restroom on this ship; hidden from view, and inclusive of a toilet and sink with faucet. Oh, and an electric cooler is also found, but no kitchen equipment; it’s a day boat.

Now, if you want to get yourself a 27, be warned, the list of standard features is most impressive. So much in fact that there is absolutely no way to cover everything. However, the manufacturer’s website does include a configurator that lets you tune everything from engines, decals, and even voltage selection.

I took a shot at making my own dream 27, and when I was done adding the most powerful 430 hp engine from Volvo, premium sound system, the sun pad aft, and even stitching color, I was looking at a ship with an MSRP of $227,990 (€193,493 at current exchange rates). Yup, just as I thought, got to be at least a millionaire to afford one of these. Maybe, a tax right off, or however millionaires are making their money these days, should do the trick.

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
