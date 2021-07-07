Make Way for ClubSwan 125, the Aggressive Racing Superyacht That Breaks Records

What happens when a prestigious yacht manufacturer decides to go even further than before and create something truly outstanding? A record-breaking racing superyacht is born. Built to become a successful monohull in offshore racing, the ClubSwan 125 is Nautor’s Swan’s latest and proudest creation.
With partners like BMW, Rolex and Ferrari, it’s no wonder that Nautor’s Swan boat manufacturer is known for producing winning yachts. Designer Juan Kouyoumdijan’s most recent creation promises to top them all. According to Enrico Chieffi, Nautor Group vice president, this high-performance superyacht was literally designed to break all records in the monohull category.
Some of the best designers, builders and suppliers teamed up with the famous designer to develop this innovative yacht. Based on a cutting-edge foil system, the boat’s hull is designed for optimum sideways lift and vertical lift at higher speeds, which results in reduced drag. The deck construction and gear are equally innovative, using new-generation Harken components and premium materials.
With a 42.62-meter (139 feet) length, and weighing less than 60 kg (58 kg/129 lbs), the ClubSwan 125 is remarkably lightweight for its length, also displaying 2,000 m2 of sail – no wonder it looks truly majestic. But even with these dimensions, it can reach a speed of almost 15 knots upwind. As Kouyoumdijan underlined, this megayacht is not only fast upwind, but it will always exceed wind speed when it’s sailing downwind.
Although its exterior is definitely eye-catching to say the least, this yacht’s interior is no less exciting. The first of a new generation of interiors developed by Nautor’s Swan, the 126’s construction is based on highly-advanced composite technology. The engine room was also placed differently than before, in order to create a noise-free buffer zone for the owner and guests’ cabins. In terms of the color scheme, the owner’s preferences were the main factor that was considered.
Named “Skorpios” by the customer who commissioned it, this racing superyacht is ready to demonstrate its power in the upcoming races this year and, perhaps, win the official title of the world’s fastest monohull.
