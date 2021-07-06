Sadly, the De Antonio Yachts D28 Formentor Won't Be Ready for Cupra Summer Trips

First teased a couple of months ago as a passion creation that mixes Cupra’s high-performance spirit with a territory that serves as inspiration for the brand, the De Antonio Yachts D28 Formentor has now been revealed as a unique showboat. That means affluent fans of the dynamic Spanish brand won’t be able to seek the Cupra spirit on the sea... too soon. No worries, there is also a catch that brings some good news.
Stemming from the desire to explore strange new territories, Cupra’s Color&Trim team joined forces with Barcelona-based shipbuilder De Antonio Yachts for a bespoke showboat called D28 Formentor. As the name implies, it’s a collaboration that mixes the two Spanish companies' hero models. The D28 is De Antonio Yachts’ 7.99-meter-long (26.21 feet) motorboat that’s available in a variety of styles (Deck, Open, Cruiser, Xplorer) and with the option to add a half-meter (1.64 ft.) stern platform.
Meanwhile, Cupra wanted to imbue the showboat with the spirit of their first-ever model designed and developed from the ground up for the brand, the Formentor (and its five-cylinder-sporting VZ5 flagship). So, the bad news is that, for now, the 400-horsepower D28 Formentor (top speed 40 knots / 46 mph / 74 kph) will remain a unique effort. An interesting one, packed with eco-friendly automotive features, such as UV-resistant vegan leather, metallic elements, hardwoods, or carbon fiber.
It’s also painted in the same vein as Formentor VZ5’s styling, using the Petrol Blue Matt color for the hull and combining it with Black Chrome and Copper details. Don’t fret that you won’t be able to sail this summer towards new adventures in it, though. It seems that Cupra also has some good news. This design exercise paves the way for an upcoming special limited edition of the D28 that will become available by the end of the year.
Better yet, the De Antonio Yachts D28 Cupra Formentor is just the first collaborative project for the Spanish brands. Looking for increased sustainability, the two companies will also join forces in the creation of a hybrid propulsion yacht that should take to the sea in 2022.
