The 510 Sport From Pininfarina and Schaefer Yachts Is the Ultimate Day Boat

What you see in the cover photo is known as the Schaefer 510 Sport Pininfarina. As you would imagine the name Pininfarina isn't there just because someone thought the brand sounds nice on their boat. No, it’s there because of a collaboration between Schaefer Yachts and famed Italian powerhouse.
Here at Autoevolution, Pininfarina is a name that has come up quite often, so there really is no need to give you much of an introduction regarding what this team does for a living. However, not many people have heard of Schaefer Yachts, so it might help you out knowing that this company has more that 25 years of experience on the market, and since they've opened their doors to customers, delivered over 3,500 vessels.
As for the 510 Sport, this ship boasts a number of features meant to offer you and your friends one heck of a relaxing day out at sea. So continue with the text to get a good feel for what to expect from this collaboration.
level of luxury and style seen amongst larger and more equipped vessels. In a space with a length of 15.82 m (51.9 ft) and beam of 4.36 m (14.3 ft) lie two decks. However, there are three different floorplans for each deck, depending on your needs. Aboard, 16 guests are allowed by day, and by night, only 7-8 guests will have a place to sleep.
Because it’s a vessel you can give Schaefer a call and put in the down payment for, performance specs are also available. An 11.5 kW genset produces enough power to move everyone along at a max speed of 27.5 knots and cruises around with a speed of 24 knots. All in all, 1,300 l (343 gal) of fuel gives you a max range of 164 nautical miles. With the 510 Sport it's not about range but about speed and the pure thrill of the experience.
Inside the cockpit, cues of automotive design standout against a wood grain flooring. Stitched leathers, semiprecious metal accents, and navigations monitors are some of the features found here. Behind the driver's seat we find a concealed kitchen with cooktop sink, and plenty of storage space for drinks and snacks. The dining room too sports stitched leather, wood flooring, and an extendable table. One thing you may find odd, but makes sense, is the presence of seat belts. When you’re hitting waves at over 25 knots, you’ll appreciate this safety feature.
Underneath, the cabin deck includes space for two bedrooms and a crew cabin. One bedroom is found at the bow of the vessel, most likely the owner’s suite, while another bedroom is found midship. Each suite also includes its own bathroom. Granite and leathers with tapered furnishings offer not only a safe experience, but also stylish. Separating these two spaces is another lounge and kitchen.
To say that there’s a specific price which you can expect if you decide to ever purchase one of these vessels would be ill-advised. Why? Well, anytime you look to purchase something like this, money better not be in question. To get an idea, however, the range of Schaefer yachts has been seen anywhere from $140,000 to over $7,000,000, and the 510 Sport is not on the lower end of that figure.
