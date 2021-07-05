Enjoy the Great View From this Flybridge Boat, Made for Cruising With Your Tribe

If private sailing had a motto these days, it would be “no more compromising.” In other words, why choose when you can have it all? This goes for family cruising, too. Until now, most of the boats in this segment weren’t that great in terms of performance, but that’s no longer the case. Enjoy enough space for your family and friends, luxury design, and high-performance, with the new generation catamarans, such as the Gunboat 72V.

20 photos