Bentley Helps Create Bespoke Yacht Interior Inspired by The Continental GT Coupe

You know how you can grow to like the interior of your Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe so much that you’d want more of the same inside your very own bespoke yacht? Yeah, neither do we. Still, some people are faced with such situations, and they’ve got the money to make one-off projects like this one happen.
To build a unique yacht interior to match the cabin design of a customer’s Continental GT, Bentley teamed up with Contest Yachts and got started on the custom 18-meter (59-ft) long 59 CS model. The customer’s Continental GT already came with Hotspur red leather, combined with a contrasting Linen beige hide, plus Bentley’s signature diamond-in-diamond stitching (712 stitches per diamond).
Meanwhile, the yacht's exterior, or hull, was painted with a deep blue that complements the Light Sapphire finish of the owner’s Conti GT.
“Our family has been building premium class sailing and motor yachts for more than 60 years. We are well-known for our thorough approach to customization, which allows us to fulfill the expectations and preferences of every customer. This project is the ultimate example of this approach - working with Bentley to turn a customer’s dream into reality,” said Contest Yachts CEO and Co-Owner, Arjen Conijn.
As luxurious and comfortable that 59 CS yacht might be, it won’t be as fun to navigate as the V8-powered Continental GT is to drive. The latter utilizes a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 542 hp (550 PS) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque.
A fixed-roof variant like this yacht owner’s car would be able to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.9 seconds, before maxing out at 198 mph (319 kph). Of course, you can also expect excellent comfort levels in something like a Continental GT, which also features an optional Dynamic Ride System and adaptive chassis technology.
